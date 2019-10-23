Germany won't oppose Brexit extension: Merkel spokesman

Germany will not block a request from Britain to extend the deadline for its exit from the European Union beyond October 31, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said Wednesday.

Asked about European Council President Donald Tusk's recommendation that EU's 27 other member states grant a flexible extension until January 31, 2020, spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters the request would "not fail due to Germany".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)