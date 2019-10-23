International Development News
Germany won't oppose Brexit extension: Merkel spokesman

PTI Berlin
Updated: 23-10-2019 18:26 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Germany will not block a request from Britain to extend the deadline for its exit from the European Union beyond October 31, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said Wednesday.

Asked about European Council President Donald Tusk's recommendation that EU's 27 other member states grant a flexible extension until January 31, 2020, spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters the request would "not fail due to Germany".

COUNTRY : Germany
