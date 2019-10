U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a statement on the conflict in Syria later on Wednesday, calling the creation of a safe zone a "big success on the Turkey/Syria border."

Trump, in a tweet, said he would make remarks at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) at the White House.

Also Read: Turkish President 'very much' wants the ceasefire to work, says Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)