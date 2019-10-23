Brisk repolling in five booths in Haryana

Brisk voting took place on Wednesday at the five booths where repolling was ordered by the election commission with one centre recording a voter turnout of over 90 per cent. Some "shortcomings" had been noticed during elections on Monday after which re-polling was ordered in these booths, state's joint chief electoral officer Dr Inder Jeet said.

The re-polling was held between 7 am and 6 pm and it remained peaceful, he said. Giving details, he said the polling percentage recorded in booth number 71 of Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency in Jind district was 90.7 per cent, 71.5 per cent in 161 of Beri constituency in Jhajjar district, 71.09 per cent in booth number 28 of Narnaul Assembly constituency, 84.19 per cent in booth number 18 of Kosli in district Rewari and 75.98 per cent in booth number 113 of Prithla in Faridabad district.

Tight security arrangements had been made and webcasting was also done in all the five booths, which was monitored from control room set up at Chandigarh. Polling to 90 Assembly seats was held in Haryana on Monday while results will be declared on Thursday.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena on Wednesday also took stock of the arrangements for counting of votes. In a meeting with poll officials, including Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers in the districts, Saxena asked officials to take all requisite steps to ensure that counting process goes on smoothly, an official statement said here.

