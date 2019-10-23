Cong to launch nation-wide protest against Centre's economic policies

The Congress Party will be launching nationwide protests and agitations against the anti-people economic policies and decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP Government at the Centre, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-charge and the party General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement. The protests will be carried out between November 5 and 15 this year at the district level and at state capitals, the protest will culminate in a massive program in the national capital, Venugopal said.

The statement said, "Highlighting the issues of record 45 year high unemployment at 8.1 per cent, unprecedented economic slowdown, rise in prices of essential commodities, collapse of the banking system, omnipresent farm distress among others, the party and its volunteers will raise the voice of the people and try to make this insensitive government accountable for the massive miseries and sufferings that it is causing." "It may be recalled that the decision in this regard was taken at the meeting headed by Congress President Sonia Gandhi with senior leaders, party office bearers and In-charges, Congress CMs and PCC Presidents and CLP leaders on 12/13 September, but the earlier schedule of the program slated between October 15 to October 25 had to be postponed because of the just-concluded assembly elections," the statement said.

"The party appeals to the people across the country to come forward and make the arrogant Government listen to their voice," the statement added. (ANI)

Also Read: Uttarakhand BJP expels four for anti-party activities

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)