Democrats intend to resume depositions in U.S. impeachment probe immediately -Swalwell

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 24-10-2019 00:18 IST
Democratic U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell said early Wednesday afternoon that Democrats intended to resume taking depositions in the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, after Trump's fellow Republicans stormed a hearing room and blocked the testimony of a Pentagon official.

Republican Representatives Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows, vocal critics of Democrats' restricted approach to hearings in the probe, which has involved keeping out the press and some members of Congress, said they did not know if the Democrats would succeed in restarting the testimony.

COUNTRY : United States
