Haryana polls: Surjewala leading from Kaithal

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala is leading from the Kaithal Assembly constituency after the fifth round of voting, according to the official trends reported by the Election Commission. Surjewala is contesting against BJP's Leela Ram from the seat.

As per the official numbers, BJP is leading on 39 seats in Haryana, followed by Congress on 31, JJP with 10 among others. Elections for 90 Assembly seats in Haryana were held on October 21. (ANI)

