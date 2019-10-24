International Development News
Haryana polls: Surjewala leading from Kaithal

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala is leading from the Kaithal Assembly constituency after the fifth round of voting, according to the official trend by the Election Commission.

ANI Chandigarh (Haryana)
Updated: 24-10-2019 12:29 IST
Randeep Singh Surjewala (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala is leading from the Kaithal Assembly constituency after the fifth round of voting, according to the official trends reported by the Election Commission. Surjewala is contesting against BJP's Leela Ram from the seat.

As per the official numbers, BJP is leading on 39 seats in Haryana, followed by Congress on 31, JJP with 10 among others. Elections for 90 Assembly seats in Haryana were held on October 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
