Party position in Maharashtra at 3 PM

Party position in Maharashtra at 3 PMTotal seats 288BJP won 10, leading in 91 (total 101)Shiv Sena won 8, leading in 51 (total 59)Congress won 4, leading in 39 (total 43)NCP won 4, leading in 51 (total 55)Independents won 1, leading in 12 (total 13)AIMIM, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi and PraharJanshakti Party leading in 2 each,Jan Surajya Party, CPI(M), Krantikari Shetkari Party,Loksangram, PWP, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Swabhimani Paksha,Swantantra Bharat Paksha and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leading in1 each.

