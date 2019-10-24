Chhattisgarh by-poll: Congress wins Chitrakote assembly seat by over 17,000 votes

Congress leader Rajman Venjam on Thursday won the by-election for Chitrakote Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh by over 17,000 votes. Venjam was contesting against BJP's Lachhuram Kashyap.

The Assembly constituency in the Naxals affected area of the state had 229 polling booths out of which 213 were in Bastar district and 16 in Sukma district. Six candidates were in the fray from the seat. Deepak Baij of the Congress was the incumbent MLA and his election to Lok Sabha necessitated the by-poll. (ANI)

