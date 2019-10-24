International Development News
Development News Edition

98.3% polling recorded in first-ever BDC polls in J-K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 18:24 IST
98.3% polling recorded in first-ever BDC polls in J-K

The maiden Block Development Council (BDC) election in Jammu and Kashmir recorded a 98.3 per cent turnout on Thursday, with Congress, NC and PDP boycotting the first electoral exercise after abrogation of the state's special status. Srinagar in the Kashmir division, which has seen curbs since the Centre's decision to scrap special status on August 5, recorded a 100 per cent turnout.

"98.3 per cent polling was recorded in J-K", Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar said. The polls to elect chairpersons of BDCs were held in 310 blocks in the state and 1,092 candidates were in the fray, of whom 27 were elected unopposed.

There were 26,629 electors -- 8,313 women and 18,316 men -- for the polls to elect chairpersons of BDCs, which are organisations in the second tier of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), officials said. PRIs have three levels -- village, block and district -- and election for the first tier were held last year, which was also boycotted by the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

The poll percentage for the 10 districts in the Kashmir region was 93.65 per cent and 99.4 per cent for the 10 districts in the Jammu region, Kumar said. Srinagar recorded a 100 per cent turnout, the highest in the Valley, while Shopian and Pulwama districts saw turnouts of 85.3 and 86.2 per cent respectively, the lowest in the region, he said.

In the Jammu region, Reasi saw a 99.7 per cent turnout and Jammu 99.5 per cent. Ladakh recorded 97.8 per cent polling, Kumar said, adding that the election was held through secret ballot. The highest number of candidates were in north Kashmir's Kupwara district (101) and the lowest in south Kashmir's Shopian (4).

There are 316 blocks in the state, but the election will be held in 310 as two are without elected panches and sarpanches, and four blocks reserved for women have no women candidates, the officials said. Congress, CPI(M), NC and PDP did not take part in the elections, which are being held on party basis, leaving the field open to the BJP, that had candidates in 280 blocks, and Independents.

The Congress had announced its decision to boycott the elections citing "indifferent attitude" of the state administration and continued detention of its leaders in Kashmir. The NC had slammed the decision to hold BDC elections, alleging it is "the biggest mockery of democracy" to hold polls when the entire leadership of the state is "under detention".

There was one polling station for one BDC, and accordingly, 283 polling stations were setup in the state, one in each block where elections were held, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Bolivia's Morales chides OAS, defends disputed vote win

Bolivian President Evo Morales rebuked a regional election observer mission on Thursday for questioning the legitimacy of what he again insisted was an outright win for him in the first round of a disputed election.The leftist leader has ed...

'NOTA' secures second spot in Latur rural Assembly seat

The NOTA option has secured second slot in the Latur rural Assembly segment, from where late Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukhs son Dhiraj is set to register a handsome victory in his maiden poll outing. According to the trends ...

US STOCKS-Wall St mixed after earnings reports; Twitter plunges

A rise in shares of Microsoft and PayPal boosted the Nasdaq on Thursday, but poor earnings reports from Twitter and 3M dragged down the SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes, taking the shine off what has been an upbeat earnings season so far.Twitte...

CS tells F&ARD to expedite power & road connectivity to all

The Odisha government has directed the Fisheries and Animal Resource Department FARD to expedite power and road connectivity to all the identified fishing clusters in the state, an official said on Thursday. Odisha chief secretary AK Tripat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019