HP: Congress says it may move court against poll panel over 'inaction' on complaints against BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 19:24 IST
The Congress's Himachal Pradesh unit said on Thursday that it was mulling to move court against the state poll panel, alleging inaction by election officials on the complaints filed by the party against the BJP during the bypolls. State Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore said he would consult his senior party colleagues for filing a case in the high court against the poll panel.

He said the Congress had submitted a number of complaints but the poll body did not take any action. State Assembly speaker Rajeev Bindal campaigned for BJP candidate Reena Kashyap in Pachhad and Congress filed a complaint about it but no action was taken, Rathore said.

Holding a constitutional post, the speaker cannot campaign for any candidate, he added. Rathore said his party submitted several other complaints as well but no actions were taken.

"It ( the poll panel) merely issued notices for complaints submitted by the Congress regarding code violations in Dharamshala," he said. "The ruling BJP has won Dharamshala and Pachhad seats by misusing government machinery. It is not BJP's victory, but it is government machinery's victory," Rathore alleged.

He said despite "misuse of government machinery", Congress succeeded in reducing the margin to nearly 2,700 in Pachhad. Rathore claimed that people were fed up with the BJP for poor economic conditions and "misleading in the name of nationalism" and abrogation of Article 370.

"That is why, people rejected BJP in Haryana and other parts of the country," he said. Congress in Himachal Pradesh will also make a come back in the coming times, he asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

