International Development News
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand Chief Secy discusses issues concerning civil aviation with Hardeep Singh Puri

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh on Thursday apprised Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri of the state's progress and various issues they were facing pertaining to civil aviation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 19:56 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Secy discusses issues concerning civil aviation with Hardeep Singh Puri
Union Minister Hardeep Puri with senior ministry officials during the interaction on Thursday in New Delhi. Photo/ Hardeep Singh Puri official twitter account. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh on Thursday apprised Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri of the state's progress and various issues they were facing pertaining to civil aviation. Puri interacted with officials of Uttarakhand and eight other northern and western states through video conferencing.

"Digital technology certainly comes in handy and enables you to be at many places at the same time. I interacted with senior officials from 9 Northern and Western states through video conferencing and discussed and resolved several issues pertaining to civil aviation," Puri tweeted on the interaction. Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh informed the Union Minister that airline services on the Dehradun-Pantnagar route were being run by Alliance Air and Dehradun-Pithoragarh, Pithoragarh-Dehradun and Pithoragarh-Hindon were being operated by Heritage Aviation.

"He further requested the Union Minister to expedite the procedure of operationalization of third phase routes -- Pantnagar-Chandigarh, Pantnagar-Allahabad, Pantnagar-Lucknow, Pantnagar-Kanpur, Dehradun-Allahabad, and Pithoragarh-Pantnagar routes," read an official release by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office. The Union Minister was also briefed about the plans of expansion of Jolly Grant Airport where he was informed that an 'in-principle approval' to develop it as an international airport has been acquired.

"After the first phase of expansion, the runway will be expanded to 2765 metre from the current length of 2140m which will enable aircraft like Airbus A321 and Airbus A320 to ply here," the press release read. The government has also acquired an 'in-principle' approval to further expand the runway up to 3500 metres, Singh said.

"The Chief Secretary also requested permission to conduct air operations under Non- Schedule Operator's Permit at selected sites under the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The move would lessen the financial burden of the government to which the minister agreed," the release read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-U.S. business investment still weak; jobless claims fall

New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods fell more than expected in September and shipments also declined, a sign that business investment remains soft amid the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war but other data on Thursday showed the s...

Gehlot directs officials to prepare plan for eradication of juliflora trees

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked officials of the forest department to prepare a timebound plan for the eradication of juliflora trees from the state. He asked them to coordinate with district administration officials...

J-K Block Development Council polls: 217 Independents, 81 BJP members elected

Over 200 Independents were elected to the post of chairperson in the first-ever Block Development Council BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir, with the BJP winning in 81 of the 310 blocks. The Congress, the National Conference and the PDP st...

BJP, Cong win three seats each in Guj by-polls, Alpesh loses

The opposition Congress and ruling BJP won three seats each in the bypolls to six assembly constituencies in Gujarat, the results of which were declared on Thursday. The Congress managed to wrest one seat away from the BJP. Congress turnco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019