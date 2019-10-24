Results send message that Maha will not bow before Delhi: Sule

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Thursday said the voters of Maharashtra have sent out a message that the state will not bow before the BJP-led Central government. The Nationalist Congress Party has won 42 seats in the state Assembly elections and is leading in 11 other constituencies. Its ally Congress has bagged 31 seats and is leading in 15 other constituencies.

The ruling BJP and Shiv Sena were leading or had won more than 160 seats. "Thanking all the voters who reposed faith in us and elected the candidates of the grand alliance (of the Congress and NCP) with big margin. The MLAs of the grand alliance will raise the issues concerning people in the Assembly and ensure justice for them," Sule tweeted in Marathi.

"The message of these elections is that Maharashtra will not bow before Delhi. This is a victory of the proud people of Maharashtra," she said. NCP workers broke into celebrations outside the party headquarters here as the results came in.

Though the ruling saffron alliance looks set to form government again, the NCP's peformance is being seen as better than expected..

