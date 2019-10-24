Eight women elected to Haryana Assembly

Eight women won in the Haryana Assembly election, results of which were declared on Thursday. Jannayak Janta Party candidate Naina Chautala defeated Congress nominee Ranbir Singh Mahendra from the Bardha seat with a margin of more than 13,000 votes.

Chautala has been a legislator from the Dabwali seat and is the mother of JJP leader Dushyant Chautala. BJP's Seema Trikha won from Badkhal's seat by defeating Congress candidate Vijay Partap Singh by a margin of over 2,500 votes.

BJP's Nirmal Rani defeated Congress heavyweight and former Haryana assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma from Ganaur seat by more than 10,000 votes. Congress candidate and former minister Geeta Bhukkal retained Jhajjar reserve seat by trouncing BJP's Rakesh Kumar by 14,999 votes.

While Congress candidate Shakuntla Khatak defeated BJP's Ram Avtar from Kalanaur reserve seat by over 10,000 votes, BJP's Kamlesh Dhanda defeated Congress candidate Jay Parkash from Kalayat seat by over 8,000 votes. Congress candidate Shalley defeated BJP's Surender Singh from Naraingarh seat with a margin of over 20,000 votes and Congress nominee Renu Bala trounced BJP's Balwant Singh from Sadhaura seat by 17,020 seats.

Notably, in 2014 assembly polls, 13 women candidates became MLAs in Haryana.

