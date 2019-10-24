International Development News
Development News Edition

We have bounced back after similar defeats : JD(U) on Bihar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 21:07 IST
We have bounced back after similar defeats : JD(U) on Bihar

Taking the Bihar assembly by-polls debacle on the chin, Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JD(U) on Thursday sought to draw succor from the past when the party had made a comeback after a similar setback. The party, which lost four of the seats it held and managed to win one by a whisker, also asked the opposition Grand Alliance to hold its horses.

It pointed out that the victory of Hyderabad-based All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen of Asaduddin Owaisi in Kishanganj demonstrated that the RJD-Congress combine no longer enjoyed the unflinching support of the states Muslims. The peoples mandate is supreme and we bow before that. But we recall that in 2009 we had similarly lost in the assembly by-polls only to emerge stronger than ever before in the Vidhan Sabha elections held the following year, JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said here.

That is not to say that we intend to gloss over the by-polls outcome. We will review our partys performance thoroughly and identify the shortcomings that may have been there in our ability to communicate to the people our governments achievements, he said. As far as the opposition camp is concerned, they would do well not to celebrate too early. In a Muslim bastion like Kishanganj the AIMIM has pulled off a surprise victory beating the Congress candidate who had the RJDs full backing.

This makes it clear that the combine can no longer take support of the minority community as a given, he added. Reacting to demands by some opposition leaders that Kumar should resign taking moral responsibility for the poor showing of his party, the JD(U) spokesman countered Why not first ask RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to resign as the leader of the opposition in the state assembly? He (Yadav) was made the deputy CM by Nitish Kumar and occupies his current position despite being the youngest and least experienced legislator of his party. It was just five months ago when the RJD reached its nadir in the Lok Sabha polls achieving a big zero when even the Congress succeeded in winning at least one seat, Prasad remarked.

Of the five seats where by-polls were held, four were held by JD(U) and one by the Congress. The by-polls were necessitated by the election of incumbent lawmakers to the Lok Sabha earlier this year The JD(U) could win only Nathnagar seat. It lost to an Independent - Karanjeet Singh alias Vyas Singh in Daraundha assembly constituency. The RJD, which had drawn a blank in the Lok Sabha polls, the party's worst-ever performance since its inception 22 years ago, made a comeback of sorts when it wrested Simri Bakhtiarpur and Belhar from the JD(U) by impressive margins.

PTI NAC KK KK KK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

UPDATE 1-JK Rowling urges young travellers: no more 'voluntourism'

Adds quotes, details By Sonia ElksLONDON, Oct 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Well-meaning Western students who volunteer at orphanages are fuelling the abuse and trafficking of children, British author J.K. Rowling said on Thursday, as she...

UPDATE 1-Protest-hit Lebanon's banks to stay shut until calm returns

Banks in Lebanon will remain closed until stability is restored out of safety concerns, the banking association said on Thursday, as protests raged demanding the government resigns.President Michel Aoun said he was ready for dialogue with p...

Irish firm leased trailer in which 39 bodies found - RTE

Irish company Global Trailer Rentals said it owned the container in which 39 Chinese nationals were found dead near London and it rented it out on Oct. 15, Irish broadcaster RTE reported on Thursday.The company, based in Dublin, said the tr...

Indo-France joint Army exercise to begin from Oct 31

Armies of India and France will carry out counter-terrorism drills under the joint exercise code-named Ex Shakti -2019 beginning October 31 at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan. The exercise which will be conducted at Foreign Trainin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019