International Development News
Development News Edition

Trump again attacks Fed, says central bank 'derelict in its duties'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 22:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 22:56 IST
Trump again attacks Fed, says central bank 'derelict in its duties'
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump once again attacked the US Federal Reserve on Thursday, calling for more interest rate cuts to stimulate the American economy just days before the key policy meeting. "The Federal Reserve is derelict in its duties if it doesn't lower the Rate and even, ideally, stimulate," he said on Twitter, a relatively mild epithet after calling policymakers "boneheads" and "pathetic."

Trump has long argued that the Fed was too aggressive about raising the benchmark borrowing rate in 2018, which it die four times that year. Under Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the Fed has cut the rate twice this year and could do so again next week at its latest two-day meeting, although some economists are calling for a pause.

Trump's blitz of insults and criticism directed at the Fed had slowed in recent weeks, with the most recent occurring two weeks ago when he said US central bankers "don't have a clue but I do." "Take a look around the World at our competitors. Germany and others are actually GETTING PAID to borrow money. Fed was way too fast to raise, and way too slow to cut!" Trump tweeted Thursday, pausing in his focus on the impeachment inquiry against him in Congress.

The European Central Bank left its policy interest rate unchanged on Thursday at -0.5 percent, while the Bank of Japan -- also set to meet next week -- has a -0.1 percent rate as sluggish economic growth persists. Meanwhile, official government data and industry reports are giving mixed signals about the US economy.

Sales of American manufactured goods had a dismal September, hit hard by Boeing's woes and a protracted work stoppage at General Motors, the Commerce Department reported. Total new orders fell 1.1 percent in September to USD 248.2 billion.

The result meant 2019 so far has been a year to forget, with sales in the first nine months of the year 0.8 percent lower than the same period in 2018. The largest part of the damage last month was done by the transportation sector, with autos and parts falling 1.6 percent and civilian aircraft falling another 11.8 percent, extending August's decline.

New home sales also declined, falling 0.7 percent but they are up 15.5 percent compared to September 2018, according to a separate report on Thursday. Amid rising wages, low-interest rates and historically low unemployment, new home sales forged higher in June, July, and August.

But the far larger market for existing homes also fell in September, according to industry data released earlier this week. Scarce labor, high costs for materials in part due to tariffs, and fear that Trump's trade wars could scare off would-be buyers had previously made some homebuilders reluctant or unable to add to the supplies.

Economist Yelena Maleyev, of GrantThornton, noted that home prices are rising due to high demand and low supply. "Manufacturing counties, most of which are concentrated in the Midwest, have been hardest hit by the trade war and, more recently, the GM strike; those losses are spilling into the housing market," she said in an analysis.

"Housing activity is expected to contribute to overall GDP for the first time in more than a year and a half in the third quarter, but only modestly." Meanwhile, manufacturing, including car building, has been in steady decline. And though it is a much smaller share of the US economy than services, it has been the sector Trump promised to help with his aggressive tariff strategy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Turkey to have an observation area near Syria's Manbij -Erdogan

Turkey agreed with Russia to have an observation area on the northwestern part of Syrias Manbij to protect the area, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.We have requested an area of 5X19 km on the northwest of Manbij to protec...

Up 2-0, Nationals taking nothing for granted against Astros

In the dugout celebration following his eighth-inning World Series home run Wednesday, Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton plopped on the bench with teammate Howie Kendrick and the duo simultaneously hit the throttle on an imaginary ...

UPDATE 2-Brazil poised to get more meat plant approvals from China - minister

Brazil is hopeful China will authorize more local meat exporters before Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Brazil next month, as the South American country seeks to position itself as a major food exporter to the worlds most populous natio...

INTERVIEW -Children's animator battled for years for lesbian wedding

The creator of the first mainstream American childrens animated series to feature a lesbian wedding has said she had to battle for years to include it in her show, which has been censored in multiple countries.Animator Rebecca Sugar said he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019