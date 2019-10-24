KCR draws Opposition ire over comment concerning people of UP, Bihar

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said his government will bring back people of Telangana working in Gulf countries as the manpower in the projects state comes from Bihar and UP. His remarks have drawn criticism from the Opposition.

"We will bring back all the people of Telangana who are working in gulf countries, as all the manpower in the state projects is brought from Bihar and UP," Rao said at a press conference here. Calling Rao's statement as "unfortunate", Congress spokesperson Sarvan said the Chief Minister was behaving like Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and added that the later does not want the people of UP and Bihar to exit in the state.

"In the name of Gulf labourers, KCR is trying to promote regionalism which violates the spirit of nationality. He must not forget that anyone from any part of the country can come for livelihood in Telangana as it is an integral part of India governed by the Constitution," the Congress leader said. He, however, said the Congress will welcome if any "measure is introduced to bring back the people of Telangana from Gulf countries".

TS Srinivas, Chairman of BJP's Gulf NRI Coordination Committee, said, "It is very unfortunate that the CM KCR said manpower is brought from UP and Bihar. We, as Indians, go across the country for employment and settle there. There should not be any feelings of regionalism." He should it is the duty of the TRS government to form a board which can facilitate the people to return from the Gulf countries and provide them with employment in the state.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed the government's decision to bring back people from the Gulf countries to the state. "We should welcome the government's move. The people for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are found all over the world because as the environment there. If KCR is trying to create an environment similar to that, then we should support him," he said. (ANI)

