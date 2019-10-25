U.S. Justice Dept. review of origins of Russia probe now a criminal investigation -source
A U.S. Justice Department review into the origins of the probe into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election is now a criminal investigation, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The person, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, declined to say whether a grand jury has been convened in the investigation.
