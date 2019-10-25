AgustaWestland case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Ratul Puri till Nov 2

A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of businessman Ratul Puri till November 2, in alleged connection with AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money laundering case. Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar passed the order in this regard.

Puri was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3, following which he was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail. Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, had earlier filed an application in the court seeking its permission to surrender in the case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland. The deal was scrapped by the NDA government in 2014 over the alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of payment of kickbacks for securing the deal. (ANI)

