International Development News
Development News Edition

No plan to support Sena to keep BJP out, says Maha Congress chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 18:28 IST
No plan to support Sena to keep BJP out, says Maha Congress chief
Congress symbol Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat on Friday ruled out joining hands with the Shiv Sena to keep the BJP out of power in the state and said his party's mandate was to play the role of responsible opposition. Congress didn't have a "strategy or proposal" to prop up a Shiv Sena-led government, Thorat said, adding that ten Independents were in touch with him and they wanted to be part of the Opposition and not back the BJP-Sena.

The Congress won 44 seats in the polls for the 288- member Assembly, results of which were announced on Thursday. As it became clear that the BJP would not be able to form a government on its own, some Congress leaders including former chief minister Ashok Chavan had said the Congress should explore "all options" to keep the BJP out of power.

"The question of us offering support to the Sena doesn't arise. If the Sena approaches us, we will seek advice from our central leadership and its decision will be final," Thorat said at a press conference here. When asked what the Congress' stand would be in case the Sena came up with such a proposal, he said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party would have to "come out of the BJP's influence".

About the support of independent MLAs to the Congress and if this would lead the Congress to claim the post of Leader of Opposition, Thorat said going by precedents, the numbers garnered this way are not considered while deciding which party gets the LoP post. The NCP, which fought the October 21 polls in alliance with the Congress, has won 54 seats.

Thorat said the Congress would rebuild itself in the next five years, with a strategy to strengthen itself in "har gaon, har mohalla" (every village, every locality), with a focus on urban areas. "We expected more (seats) and had worked hard towards it. However, the mandate is welcome. It is for us to be a responsible and strong opposition party," he said.

He went on to add that the mandate was against the ruling BJP-Sena as well as the vote percentage against them was higher, though it did not reflect in numbers. Thorat lashed out at a section of electronic media which he claimed ran a campaign against Congress leaders such as Ashok Chavan, Amit Deshmukh and he himself, repeatedly declaring that they would lose the polls.

"We won our seats with margins of 50,000 to one lakh. Still, these channels claimed we were set to lose, causing us and our party workers a lot of pain for two days," he said, adding that legal action was being considered against such channels.

Thorat said ally NCP did well in western Maharashtra which gave a boost to the Sharad Pawar-led's party's tally. On the new equation between the BJP and Sena in the second term of their alliance government and the possibility of a renewed power struggle between the saffron allies, Thorat said, "Everybody knows how the BJP treated the Sena. It is for the Sena to decide what to do."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

River Krishna in spate; crops inundated in two districts

Crops in several hundred acres remained inundated in Guntur and Krishna districts of Andhra Pradesh due to a sudden flood surge in river Krishna in the last two days, officials said on Friday. The second level warning was issued as over si...

Roaming Russian eagles leave scientists broke

Moscow, Oct 25 AFP Russian scientists tracking migrating eagles were forced to start a crowdfunding campaign after their birds wandered into Iran and foreign text messages from their tracking devices depleted the projects budget. Scientists...

Rahul will come back with more strength; Sonia Gandhi our leader, will remain so: Antony

Amid uncertainty over leadership issue in the Congress, senior party leader A K Antony on Friday said Sonia Gandhi is its leader and will remain continue till the time the party wants. Dont worry about Rahul Gandhi also, he will come back w...

Citing risks, Odisha babu asks govt depts to not keep money in

A bureaucratic missive cautioning government departments in Odisha against parking money in banks because of potential risks has irked the Reserve Bank forcing it to flag the problem of spreading messages that create panic among the public....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019