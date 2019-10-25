International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP to stake claim to form govt in Haryana, claims support of 8 MLAs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 19:18 IST
BJP to stake claim to form govt in Haryana, claims support of 8 MLAs

The BJP on Friday appeared set to form the government in Haryana after seven Independent MLAs pledged their support to it amid indications that the Dushyant Chautala-led JJP, which has 10 legislators, might also back the saffron party. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be elected the BJP legislative party leader at a meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday and will then stake claim before the governor to form the government.

Top BJP leaders moved swiftly since Thursday night to cobble together a majority in the 90-member Haryana Assembly after the party's tally fell to 40 in the state, six short of the majority mark. Sources said BJP president Amit Shah had spoken to Chautala even before the results were out, following inputs that the party might not get a majority on its own.

Chautala, however, made no mention of supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, merely saying that no party was untouchable for him and his Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) would support any formation that would assure him of fulfilling his poll promises made to the people of Haryana, including a 75-per cent quota for locals in government jobs. The BJP has clinched the backing of most of the seven Independent MLAs in the Haryana Assembly and several of them have given their letters of support to Khattar during a meeting at the residence of the party's working president, JP Nadda, in the national capital.

The saffron party faced flak over controversial MLA Gopal Kanda, an accused in two abetment-to-suicide cases, announcing his support to its bid to form the government in Haryana. Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti appealed to her party not to forget its moral goals, a suggestion that it should not be seeking Kanda's support for forming government.

Apparently on the defensive, senior BJP leaders ensured that they were not seen with Kanda even as other Independent MLAs were seen moving in and out of Nadda's residence after announcing their support to the saffron party. BJP's Haryana in-charge Anil Jain said the party's top brass would take a call on the controversial MLA's support.

BJP leaders are also confident of lone Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Abhay Chautala's support to its government. Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP general secretary Arun Singh will attend Saturday's legislative party meeting as central observers, Jain said.

The Haryana Assembly polls threw up a hung verdict on Thursday, with the ruling BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 40 seats, but falling six short of the majority mark of 46 in the 90-member House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Tweak Motor Vehicles Act to curb drunk driving: HC to Centre

Expressing concern over increasing incidents of drunk-driving, the Madras High Court has directed the Centre to amend section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act so that there is a zero tolerance policy when it comes to such occurrences. ..The ...

J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik transferred to Goa

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik is transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa on Friday, ANI news agency reported. Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu-Kashmir while Radha Krishna Mathur will ...

WRAPUP 3-More Russian military police arrive in Syria under peace deal with Turkey

Russia sent about 300 more military police and more than 20 armored vehicles to Syria on Friday under an accord between Ankara and Moscow that has halted Turkeys military incursion into northeast Syria.The deal, sealed on Tuesday by Preside...

From Ethiopia to Australia, the promises and pitfalls of tourism for good

The opening of Ethiopias once-secretive imperial palace complex has been hailed as symbolizing a new era of openness for the East African nation, but it also has another aim - job creation.The Menelik palace and its 40-acre Unity Park compo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019