TDP MLA meets AP CM

Opposition Telugu Desam Party MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter's residence here on Friday evening, triggering speculation about his political moves. State ministers Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao and Perni Venkataramaiah took the TDP MLA to the Chief Minister.

The three left the CM's residence after about 30 minutes without talking to the waiting media. Vamsi, ever since, remained incommunicado.

He accompanied Rajya Sabha member Y Satyanarayana Chowdary, who is now with the BJP, to Prakasam district on Friday morning. That too led to speculation in political circles about his moves. Vamsi, who has been elected to the Assembly for the third consecutive term from Gannavaram segment in Krishna district, caused a commotion in the TDP over six years ago by openly hugging Jagan during the course of the latter's rally in Vijayawada.

Jagan was then trying to establish himself as an independent leader through the fledgling YSR Congress. Vamsi, however, continued in the TDP but his latest meeting with Jagan has once again triggered speculation about his political plans..

