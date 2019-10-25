International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP's 'Beti Bachao gang' shameless, accommodates 'rapists': Cong on Kanda support

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 23:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 23:25 IST
BJP's 'Beti Bachao gang' shameless, accommodates 'rapists': Cong on Kanda support
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With controversial MLA Gopal Kanda extending support to the BJP in Haryana, the Congress on Friday alleged that the "Beti Bachao gang" of the saffron party is "shameless" as it boasts of having a woman finance minister and then accommodates "rapists". Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the BJP over Kanda, who is accused of abetting an airhostesses' suicide, pledging support for the saffron party.

"First Kuldip Sengar, then Nityanand, now Gopal Kanda...every self respecting Indian woman should boycott the BJP and its leaders if they ever dare to speak of respecting women again," she tweeted with the hashtag 'Say No To Kanda'. A controversy erupted after Kanda told reporters that he and all independent legislators have "decided" to extend unconditional support to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

However, BJP general secretary Anil Jain, asked about the row, said the party is aware of the matter and will take a call on it. Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, in a letter to BJP chief Amit Shah, said that aligning with Kanda not only raises questions over the BJP's commitment to women's safety but also its morality.

"The country's daughters are watching what is more important for you -- power or women's safety," she said in the letter posted on her Twitter handle. "Mahila Congress strongly condemns the alliance of the BJP and Kanda. The BJP indulges in doublespeak by talking about 'Beti Bachao' and there is a difference in its words and actions," Dev alleged referring to the Centre's scheme of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'.

"The party, which dupes in the name 'Beti Bachao', has crossed all limits of insensitivity by extending its hand of alliance towards Kanda," she alleged. Women will not stay quiet and an example of this has been seen in the assembly elections of Haryana and Maharashtra, Dev said.

The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme aims at checking female infanticide and educating the girl child. In a tweet, she said, "Beti Bachao Gang of BJP is basically spineless and shameless. They boast about having a woman defence minister and finance minister and then accommodate rapists in their party."

Earlier, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, when asked about Kanda's support to the BJP, said, "I think you should look at the statements made by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah at the time when Gopal Kanda was a minister in the (Congress) government in Haryana when we forced him to resign after registration of a case and also removed him from ministership." "What was the stance of the BJP then and what sort of doublespeak is the BJP doing today," he said, accusing the saffron party of displaying a "hunger for power".

Kanda's support was also slammed by BJP vice president Uma Bharti, who recalled the row in which the politician was involved when as a minister in Haryana's Congress government in 2012. In a tweet, the former Union minister cautioned her party that this could hurt the clean image enjoyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

In 2012, a former air hostess, who was employed with Kanda's company, had committed suicide, accusing him of harassment. Police, during its investigation, accused him of raping her and also charged him with abetment to her suicide. Her mother also later ended her life. Kanda was booked for abetting her suicide too. The matter is in court now.

The charge of rape and unnatural sex against Kanda was later dropped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

InterGlobe Aviation shares tumble 7 pc after Q2 earnings

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Chiefs rule out QB Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will sit out Sundays game against the Green Bay Packers with a dislocated kneecap. Mahomes was injured Oct. 17 at Denver in Kansas Citys win over the Broncos but was able to practice Wednesday ...

UPDATE 2-Obama on Rep. Cummings: "Nothing weak about looking out for others"

Democratic leaders past and present remembered the late Elijah Cummings on Friday in eulogies that drew an implicit contrast between the civil rights activist and President Donald Trump, in whose impeachment inquiry the lawmaker played a le...

Soccer-Brazil's Bolsonaro criticised over plans to attend Copa final

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, an admirer of Latin Americas military dictatorships, courted controversy on Friday when he said he might go to next months Copa Libertadores final in the Chilean stadium once used as a detention centre. R...

US budget deficit soars in 2019 to just under $1 tn, highest since 2012: Treasury

Americas budget deficit soared to nearly USD 1 trillion in the 2019 fiscal year as government borrowing swelled, the US Treasury announced Friday. The deficit jumped by 26 percent to USD 984 billion, the highest since 2012, as spending outs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019