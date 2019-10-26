International Development News
Development News Edition

Moroccan activist on hunger strike admitted to prison clinic -lawyer, family say

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rabat
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 01:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 01:16 IST
Moroccan activist on hunger strike admitted to prison clinic -lawyer, family say
Image Credit: Flickr

An activist jailed in 2017 after protests in northern Morocco has been admitted to a prison clinic in Tangier after a seven-week hunger strike, his brother and lawyer said on Friday. Rabii Ablaq was sentenced in June 2018 to five years on charges of "spreading fake news" and "reporting as a journalist without a permit," following the protests in late 2016 over economic and social problems in the northern Rif region.

"He was admitted yesterday night to the prison's clinic after his health deteriorated and couldn't even walk when the lawyer came to visit him this morning," his brother Abdellatif told Reuters, urging an immediate intervention to save his life. His lawyer Souad Brahma said Ablaq had lost significant weight and was "unable to stand."

Morocco's prison administration was not immediately available for comment. The administration said in a statement this week that Ablaq had never told them that he was on a hunger strike and that his daily activities show "his health condition is normal."

Ablaq is refusing to eat because of the conditions of his detention and demands to be released, said Aziz Ghali, head of rights group AMDH. The prison administration did not allow an AMDH doctor to visit Ablaq, he said.

At the time of the protests, Ablaq was writing for the Badil news website, whose manager Hamid Mahdaoui was also sentenced in June 2018 to three years in prison on charges including "not reporting a crime against state security." Ablaq's case drew support from about 30 rights groups in Morocco whose members staged a sit-in last Monday to demand immediate intervention to save his life. They also called for the release of Rif detainees, who were given sentences ranging from one year to 20 years on charges including threatening national unity.

Rif protests and unrest in the mining town of Jerada in early 2018 were the largest in Morocco since the Arab Spring protests in 2011 that led to constitutional reform. Rights activists are planning sit-ins in some Moroccan cities on Monday to commemorate three years since the Rif protests and demand the release of detainees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

InterGlobe Aviation shares tumble 7 pc after Q2 earnings

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 nears record high on trade progress, upbeat Intel earnings

U.S. stocks rose on Friday after Washington said it was close to finalizing parts of a trade pact with Beijing and strong quarterly results from Intel Corp boosted investor sentiment, sending the SP 500 briefly over the record high close it...

Renewed anti-government protests in Iraq leave 42 dead

Renewed anti-government protests across Iraq left more than 40 people dead on Friday through tear gas, live rounds and fires, according to a watchdog and security sources. The protests represent the second phase of a week-long movement in e...

Motor racing-Mexican F1 promoter credits Netflix for surge of female fans

Mexican Grand Prix organisers say more women than ever are expected to attend this years Formula One race, thanks to the success of a Netflix fly-on-the-wall documentary series.Alejandro Soberon, president of promoters CIE, told reporters o...

UPDATE 2-Amnesty says Turkey deporting Syrians to planned 'safe zone' region

Turkey is forcibly sending Syrian refugees to an area of Syria near the border where it aims to set up a safe zone even though the conflict there has not ended, Amnesty International said in a report published on Friday. Human Rights Watch ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019