BJP leader accuses Cong supporters of throwing stones at house

A BJP leader and former sarpanch has accused supports of newly elected Mandawa Congress MLA Rita Chaudhary of throwing stones at her house in Jhunjhunu on Thursday night. She gave a complaint to the local police, alleging that six persons threw stones at her house when she was alone.

"I was alone when supporters of the Congress MLA pelted my house with stones. They were hurling abuses. I informed police immediately," former sarpanch Saroj Jhajharia said. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday night after the results of the bypolls to the Mandawa (Jhunjhunu) and Khinwsar (Nagaur) assembly constituencies were announced.

Jhunjhunu Sadar police station SHO Bhanwar Lal said the complaint was being probed.

