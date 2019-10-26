International Development News
Development News Edition

Sena should come forward for alternative arrangement: Maha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 18:35 IST
Sena should come forward for alternative arrangement: Maha
Image Credit: ANI

With the Shiv Sena playing hardball over power-sharing with ally BJP in Maharashtra, state Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said on Saturday that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party should come forward for an "alternative arrangement". The Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly also said that though the mandate for the Congress was to sit in opposition, the party needed to join hands with others to stop the BJP from coming to power.

"The mandate for the Congress is to perform the role of opposition. But to stop the BJP, we need to come together. Shiv Sena has to come forward. The Sena should come forward for an alternative arrangement as the popular mandate was against the BJP," he said.

Wadettiwar, however, added that the Congress had not initiated any discussion with the Sena. The Congress leader's statement came on a day when the Sena demanded a written assurance from the BJP to implement "equal formula for sharing of power" before holding talks for forming the next saffron alliance government in the state.

Newly-elected MLAs of the Sena, who met Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai, demanded that his son Aaditya Thackeray, 29, be made a chief minister. In the October 21 elections, the BJP won 105 seats and the Sena 56, while the NCP and Congress bagged 54 and 44 seats, respectively. The halfway mark in the house is 144.

The verdict was disappointing for the BJP which had set itself the target of securing a simple majority on its own. With the BJP's tally well below 144, the Sena has more leverage.

There was the talk of the Congress and NCP supporting the Sena to keep the BJP away from power. Senior Congress leaders and former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan had said the party should consider all options. But NCP chief Sharad Pawar ruled out any such possibility.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve said on Saturday that he was not aware of any equal power-sharing deal between the Sena and his party. "After Diwali, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will discuss government formation with Uddhav Thackeray," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Wadettiwar also said that had the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) joined the Congress-NCP alliance, the poll outcome would have been different. The VBA is believed to have eaten into votes of the Congress and NCP.

A Congress-led government would have come to power had the party chalked out a more aggressive strategy and worked harder, Wadettiwar stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Mandate is to sit in opposition, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday that the mandate for his party in Maharashtra elections is to sit in the opposition and they have fully accepted it. Speaking to media persons here, Pawar said the newly-elected...

Entertainment News Roundup: G-Dragon's military discharge; Zubin Mehta ends tenure and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Fans of K-pop band Big Bang gather for G-Dragons military dischargeFans of K-pop boyband Big Bang gathered on Saturday to see band leader G-Dragon return to civilian life after his...

BSF organises Diwali Mela for jawans in Srinagar

The Border Security Force BSF organised Diwali Mela for its jawans here in Srinagar. BSF organises Diwali Mela for the jawans and their families in Srinagar every year as those deployed on the border work round the clock to fight insurgency...

VBA was reason Cong-NCP didn't come to power in Maha: Sawant

Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBA ate into the votes of the Congress-NCP and ensured defeat of the opposition alliance in 25 assembly seats in Maharashtra, the Congress alleged on Saturday. The VBA stopped the Congress-NCP fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019