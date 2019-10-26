Germany's Scholz first in SPD leader vote but faces run-off
Finance Minister Olaf Scholz came first in a vote for a new leader of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) but fell short of a majority, setting up a run-off pitting the supporter of the coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel against a sceptic of that arrangement.
The SPD said Scholz, who ran on a joint ticket with Klara Geywitz from eastern Germany, won 22.7% of the vote by members. Norbert Walter-Borjans, who has left open the future of the coalition with Merkel's conservatives, came second with 21%.
A run-off vote takes place next month and a party conference in December must then formally approve the leadership vote.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olaf Scholz
- Angela Merkel
- Germany
- coalition
- SPD
- supporter
- conservatives
ALSO READ
Germany's Merkel successor hopeful Kramp-Karrenbauer dealt setback by young conservatives
Germany told to 'leave no doubt' at minnows Estonia
Pressed by Trump over defence, Germany says can pay more for NATO running costs
'Elevated' risk of far-right attack in Germany after anti-Semitic rampage: government
Soccer-Gundogan powers Germany to victory after Can sees red