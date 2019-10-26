International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi: BJP MPs, leaders celebrate Diwali in unregularised colonies

As per the instructions of the party's central leadership, BJP leaders including MPs celebrated Diwali on Saturday in the city's unauthorised colonies that are set to get legal status soon.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 23:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 23:29 IST
Delhi: BJP MPs, leaders celebrate Diwali in unregularised colonies
South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri celebrating Diwali with locals in an unregularised colony in his constituency on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As per the instructions of the party's central leadership, BJP leaders including MPs celebrated Diwali on Saturday in the city's unauthorised colonies that are set to get legal status soon. Taking to Twitter, Delhi unit BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari said: "All the workers including MPs, state party office-bearers, MLAs, former MLAs, councillors, district presidents, and Mandal presidents are going to 1,797 unauthorised colonies of Delhi and lighting 200 lamps to celebrate with the locals."

Tiwari tweeted a video in which he was seen lighting earthen lamps and bursting firecracker with a group of people. Gautam Gambhir, former cricketer and East Delhi MP, also celebrated Diwali with the people in a colony in his constituency.

"Diwali has become very special for 40 lakh people thanks to the decision taken by the Central government to regularise the illegal colonies of Delhi. On the occasion of this happiness, I met people in East Delhi, wished Diwali and light a lamp!" he tweeted. New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi celebrated the festival of lamps with MCD workers in Patel Nagar Assembly constituency.

"Celebrated Diwali in Patel Nagar Vidhan Sabha with North MCD karamcharis. Our team lit lamps in Faridpuri area of this ward. Grateful to PM for bringing smiles to so many needy people. Our efforts became successful with the regularisation of illegal colonies. Everything is possible under Modi's rule," the MP tweeted. West Delhi lawmaker Parvesh Sahib Singh was in an unregularised colony in Sagarpur Shivpuri area to celebrate the festival.

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Wished happy Diwali to everyone at Sagarpur Shivpuri and congratulated people on passing the unauthorized colonies of Delhi by Modi ji. The Prime Minister has given a gift to 40 lakh people living in these colonies on the occasion of Diwali. People are thrilled." South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri also visited a colony in Prahladpur area to celebrate the festival with the locals.

BJP working president JP Nadda, in a Core Group meeting held at the headquarters here on Friday evening had asked all ticket aspirants and those who are post holders in the party to convey Diwali wishes to the people of unauthorised colonies. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari inaugurates trommelling machine at Bhalswa landfill site

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

UPDATE 4-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Telegraph newspaper put up for sale: report

London, Oct 26 AFP The owners of Britains Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph have put them up for sale, a rival newspaper reported on Saturday. According to The Times, the Barclay family is reviewing the ownership of all its holdings, inc...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Man City close gap at the top, Pulisic treble helps Chelsea win

Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to three points with a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday, while a hat-trick by American Christian Pulisic helped steer Chelsea to a 4-2 victory at Burnley.City strugg...

More than 60 dead as Iraq protests take new violent turn

More than 60 people have died in renewed anti-government protests across Iraq, officials said Saturday, with clashes breaking out as demonstrators turned their fury against the government and paramilitary officers. The death toll from prote...

UPDATE 1-Vatican synod proposes ordination of married men as priests in Amazon region

An assembly of Roman Catholic bishops from the Amazon on Saturday proposed that married men in the remote area be allowed to be ordained priests, which could lead to a landmark change in the Churchs centuries-old discipline of celibacy.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019