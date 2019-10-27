International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Bolivia's Morales vows 2nd-round vote if fraud found in election, threatens siege of cities

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 05:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 05:48 IST
UPDATE 2-Bolivia's Morales vows 2nd-round vote if fraud found in election, threatens siege of cities
Morales, Latin America's longest-serving president, is the lone survivor of a group of fiery leftist leaders who took office in the previous decade, most of whom have since been replaced by right-leaning governments. Image Credit: Flickr

Bolivian President Evo Morales on Saturday vowed to hold a run-off election if fraud is found in a vote count that gave him an outright win, but warned his rural base would siege cities if they keep protesting his disputed re-election to a fourth term. Morales has faced nearly a week of street demonstrations in major cities and growing international pressure to call a run-off vote with his closest rival Carlos Mesa in order to restore credibility to an election dogged by allegations of vote-rigging lodged by the opposition.

Morales, Latin America's longest-serving president, is the lone survivor of a group of fiery leftist leaders who took office in the previous decade, most of whom have since been replaced by right-leaning governments. He has overseen a rare period of economic and political stability in South America's poorest country. But doubts raised by official observers about the legitimacy of his first-round victory threaten to dog his 2020-2025 term.

In a speech in the region of Cochabamba, a bastion of rural support, Morales invited countries in the region that have called for him to hold a run-off vote - the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia - to take part in an audit of the official tally. "Let's do an audited vote by vote," Morales said at a military event broadcast on state TV. "I'll join (the audit). If there's fraud, the next day we'll convene a second-round" election, he added in comments broadcast on state TV.

But he later said at a different event in Cochabamba that a key umbrella group of his social bases, Conalcam, has promised to send his supporters to choke off cities that have staged strikes against his re-election. "There's a plan," Morales said after meeting with the local Conalcam committee. "If they want strikes, no problem. We'll join them by sieging cities. Let's see if they can take it," Morales told cheering crowds of supporters.

Morales' comments come as Mesa, a former president, said his supporters were forming a commission to pressure the international community to not recognize the election's results. Brazil, landlocked Bolivia's biggest trade partner, has already said it would not recognize Morales' win until the regional group Organization of American States (OAS) finishes an audit of the vote count that has not yet started.

The European Union and Washington-based OAS, both of whom sent observer missions to Bolivia, have also pushed Morales to convene a second-round vote. Protesters blocked roads in parts of the highland capital of La Paz on Saturday, chanting "fraud" and waving Bolivia's red-yellow-and-green flag as anti-government strikes continued in different cities in the South American country.

'SCANDALOUS FRAUD'

The country's embattled electoral board, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) has denied any foul play and invited the OAS to audit the official tally. But it has not said whether it would accept the OAS' condition for the audit's conclusions to be legally-binding.

Peru, governed by a centrist president, said it would take part in the audit at Bolivia's request and called for the process to be carried out respecting Bolivian laws. The vote count by the TSE at 100% on Friday showed Morales had 47.08% of votes versus Mesa's 36.51% in a crowded race of nine candidates. That gave him the 10-point lead needed to face Mesa in a Dec. 15 second-round vote when the opposition would likely rally behind Mesa to defeat Morales.

The TSE sparked an uproar after the election on Sunday when it halted publication of a quick vote count that showed Morales headed to a second-round with Mesa. When the quick count resumed after an outcry, it confirmed Morales' prediction on Sunday that he would pull off an outright win with the help of rural votes. Mesa's campaign has also said that it has found 100,000 votes that should have been annulled due to irregularities but instead swung in Morales' favor.

"This is a scandalous fraud never seen before. That's why the people are reacting," retiree Fredy Salinas, 67, said as he bought vegetables in a market in La Paz. "The people in the government are really shameless." Morales said his detractors were "envious" of his achievements and accused the opposition, without providing evidence, of trying to stir up unrest to try to unseat him illegally. "With lies and tricks they're trying to instigate hatred and racism," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

UPDATE 4-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivian leader says no 'political negotiation' with challenger

Bolivia leader Evo Morales has vowed that there would be no political negotiation following the countrys presidential election whose disputed results have triggered violent protests across the country. Morales was declared the outright winn...

Dragic, Heat survive Bucks in OT after wild rallies

Reserve guard Goran Dragic had a team-high 25 points -- including six in overtime -- and eight assists as the Miami Heat rallied and then survived the host Milwaukee Bucks 131-126 on Saturday night. The Bucks sent the game to overtime on a ...

UPDATE 2-N.Korea tells U.S. not to ignore year-end deadline on Trump-Kim friendship - KCNA

North Korea said on Sunday there has been no progress in the North Korea-United States relations, and hostilities that could lead to an exchange of fire have continued, according to North Koreas state news agency KCNA. In a statement under ...

Motorcycling-Yamaha's Vinales takes pole in Australia

Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales claimed his third pole position of the MotoGP season ahead of the Australian Grand Prix later on Sunday. Vinales lapped the Phillip Island circuit in one minute 28.492 seconds, 0.551 seconds faster than second-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019