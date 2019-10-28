REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. SGT

The 27 European Union countries that will remain after Brexit hope to agree on Monday to delay Britain’s divorce until Jan.31 with an earlier departure possible should the factious UK parliament ratify their separation deal, sources said. Far-right AfD hurts Merkel's CDU in German state vote

BERLIN (Reuters) - The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) beat Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives into third place in Sunday’s regional election in the eastern state of Thuringia, in which the incumbent far-left Linke came first, an exit poll showed. U.S.

Long-serving former Democratic U.S. congressman John Conyers dies at age 90: Detroit News WASHINGTON (Reuters) - John Conyers, a liberal Democrat who was the longest-serving African-American member of the U.S. House of Representatives, serving for more than half a century, died on Sunday at the age of 90, the Detroit News reported.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE Northern California wildfire evacuation orders rise to 180,000 HEALDSBURG, Calif. (Reuters) - The southward march of a Northern California wildfire toward the more populated areas above the San Francisco Bay led officials on Sunday to raise the number of residents ordered to leave their homes in the area to 180,000.

BUSINESS French luxury group LVMH offers to buy U.S. jeweler Tiffany: sources

(Reuters) - Louis Vuitton owner LVMH (LVMH.PA) has approached Tiffany & Co (TIF.N) with a $14.5 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said, at a time when the U.S. luxury jeweler grapples with the impact of tariffs on its exports to China. Exclusive: Brazil to lure airlines to fly domestic, taking meetings with three carriers

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil is determined to lure airlines to operate domestic flights in Latin America’s largest aviation market, and is taking meetings with at least three carriers, a senior government official told Reuters. ENTERTAINMENT

'Joker' Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Box Office Charts LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - Put on a happy face: In its fourth weekend in theaters, Warner Bros.’ “Joker” returned to the top of domestic box office charts, narrowly defeating Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

Behind AT&T's plan to take on Netflix, Apple and Disney with HBO Max (Reuters) - In the bestselling novel “Circe” — optioned by WarnerMedia for its forthcoming HBO Max streaming service — the daughter of the Greek god Helios tames wild beasts and menaces the gods.

SPORTS Bregman, Astros break out to seize World Series momentum

(Reuters)- Through the first two games of the World Series the Houston Astros looked nothing like the team that won 107 games this season but, with their 8-1 route of the Washington Nationals in Game Four, the team has returned to form. BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-HOU-SCHERZER

Nationals' Scherzer to miss Game Five start due to back spasms (Reuters) - Washington Nationals ace right-hander Max Scherzer has been scratched from his start in Sunday’s Game Five of the World Series against the Houston Astros with back spasms, the Nationals said.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

COLOMBIA-POLITICS/ Colombians elect governors, mayors in local and regional elections

Voters across Colombia will head to the polls on Sunday to elect provincial governors, mayors and regional lawmakers. In Bogota, voters will choose between a raft of left-leaning, well-known mayoral candidates. 27 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

ASEAN-SUMMIT/CHINA China briefs on Premier Li's attendance at East Asia Summit

Chen Xiaodong, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Mr. Li Chenggang, Assistant Minister of Commerce, brief the media on Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's attendance at the East Asia Summit. 28 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

INDONESIA-POLITICS/RIGHTS (PIX) (TV) Indonesian students plan new protest against controversial laws

Indonesian students plan to join activists and unions to stage fresh raillies in central Jakarta against controversial new laws in what could be a test of the commitment of the protest movement 28 Oct

CHINA-POLITICS/PLENUM-HISTORY What is China's Communist Party plenum?

The elite Central Committee of China's ruling Communist Party will hold a closed-door meeting from Monday to Thursday to set the major policies for the year ahead and beyond, and probably discuss crises ranging from Hong Kong to the trade war with Washington. 28 Oct

ARGENTINA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) Argentines react to general election results

Argentines react to general election results. 28 Oct

CHINA-POLITICS/ China's ruling Communist Party to hold key meeting

China's ruling Communist Party holds a four-day closed door meeting of its senior leadership to discuss improving governance and "perfecting" the country's socialist system. 28 Oct

BRITAIN-BODIES/ (PIX) (TV) Driver of death lorry to appear in British court

Maurice Robinson, 25, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering. 28 Oct

BRITAIN-EU/DELAY EU envoys meet to endorse Jan.31 Brexit delay

The 27 European Union countries that will stay on together after Brexit meet at 0900 GMT on Monday to agree a third delay to Brexit, this time until Jan.31. 28 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CHICAGO-EDUCATION/ (PIX) Does Chicago teacher's strike extend into second full week?

Some 300,000 students in Chicago could be facing the prospect of another full week without school on Monday if negotiators for their union and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are unable to reach a deal on demands for smaller class sizes and more support staff across the third largest district in the U.S. 28 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

US-ISRAEL/MNUCHIN (PIX) (TV) Israeli PM Netanyahu meets with US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to meet in Jerusalem. They will hold a photo-op and are expected to make some statements as well. 28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ABORTION/MISSOURI Missouri's only abortion clinic to challenge state's license revocation

The fate of Missouri's only abortion clinic is in play this week as arguments open Monday before the state's Administrative Hearing Commission that state health officials acted improperly when they refused to renew its license. 28 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV) British parliament to vote on Dec. 12 election

The British parliament is due to vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's demand for an election on Dec. 12. 28 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT ASIA-WASTE/INDONESIA-PLASTIC PUPPETS (PIX) (TV)

Indonesians use puppets to banish 'big ghost' of plastic waste In a year when young people worldwide have followed the example of activist Greta Thunberg in flagging environmental concerns, a troupe of Indonesian students are using plastic items to make puppet characters that bring alive traditional tales.

28 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT TELEVISION-FOR ALL MANKIND/ (TV)

'For All Mankind' imagines a (better) path not taken in space race Imagine a world where Neil Armstrong was not the first man on the Moon and the Soviet Union won the space race instead. That's the premise of "For All Mankind," one of the first original television series from Apple. It's the trigger for an alternate history with sweeping ripple effects on women's rights, the environment and even the Vietnam War.

28 Oct TELEVISION-BINGE/ (PIX)

New streaming services won't make it easy to binge watch Netflix revolutionized television in part by releasing all episodes of a show’s season at the same time, fueling the rise of binge watching that is popular with millennial viewers. But the companies that are angling to compete with Netflix, including Apple and AT&T, are rejecting that practice.

28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS HSBC-RESULTS/

HSBC reports Q3 results HSBC to report third quarter financial results

28 Oct EU-CROPS/ (PIX)

EU crop monitor issues monthly yield forecasts Focus on yield revisions for maize and sugar beet that are being harvested, as well as comments on sowing conditions for winter crops.

28 Oct METALS-LMEWEEK/CONSTELLIUM

Interview with aluminium products maker Constellium Constellium is a major supplier to the aerospace, automotive and packaging industries. Interview as part of annual LME Week metal markets event in London.

28 Oct VENEZUELA-PDVSA/

Payment comes due on PDVSA 2020 bond, Citgo protected from seizure A $900 million payment comes due on Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's 2020 bond, which is backed by 51 percent of shares in U.S. refiner Citgo. The U.S. Treasury has temporarily blocked the sale or transfer of Citgo shares linked to the bond.

28 Oct OIL-RESULTS/ Investors brace for lower earnings from U.S. shale amid weak oil and gas prices

Investors are bracing for weaker third quarter results from U.S. shale players in the coming weeks as lower oil and natural gas prices and cost-cutting measures weigh on their operations. Major shale producers kick off reporting this week with ConocoPhillips and Concho Resources scheduled to post results. 28 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

WALGREENS BOOTS-RESULTS/ (PIX) Walgreens Boots Alliance to report Q4 results

Walgreens Boots Alliance will report quarterly earnings on Monday, with investors focusing on steps taken by the drugstore chain to cut costs and tackle low rates of reimbursement from insurers that have hurt the company's earnings in the past few quarters. Investors will also focus on commentary about the company's UK business and its M&A strategy. 28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPORTS HORSERACING-BREEDERS-LEGISLATION/

ANALYSIS-Horse racing reform's biggest obstacle is also its best known name Outrage over the recent death of 35 horses at Santa Anita Park in Southern California has given a boost to federal legislation aimed at ending the misuse of drugs in the sport but the effort faces a formidable foe in Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby.

28 Oct

