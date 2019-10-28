China's Communists holds key meeting amid rising challenges
China's ruling Communist Party is holding a key meeting this week amid a drastically slowing economy, ongoing protests in Hong Kong and pushback abroad against Beijing's global ambitions. The official Xinhua News Agency said the party's 19th Central Committee opened its fourth plenary session on Monday.
It said Xi Jinping, the party leader, and state president, discussed a draft document on strengthening party rule but gave no details. Xinhua said the document breached "some major issues concerning how to uphold and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advance the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance." China's economic growth has slid to its lowest level in almost 30 years, pounded by the trade war with the US, while Hong Kong anti-government protests show no sign of abating.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
The First Huion Tablet of Inspiroy Dial Series, Q620M was Unveiled at Hong Kong Electronics Fair
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists hoist 'Lady Liberty' statue above city to rally protests
Entertainment News Roundup: Sienna Miller's new role; Hollywood's China dilemma and more
China and India should help each other accomplish their goals: Envoy
Hong Kong police make arrests as small flashmob protests erupt