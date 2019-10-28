International Development News
Development News Edition

PDP leaders seek fresh permission to meet detained party prez Mehbooba Mufti

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 17:20 IST
PDP leaders seek fresh permission to meet detained party prez Mehbooba Mufti
Image Credit: ANI

The Peoples Democratic Party leadership in Jammu on Monday sought a fresh permission from the governor administration to meet detained party president Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar, a party leader said. The governor administration had earlier given permission to a delegation of the PDP leaders to meet the former chief minister but the party deferred the proposed visit following serious differences within its camp over the visit.

"Senior PDP leaders met and decided to seek fresh permission from the concerned authorities to meet the party president," senior party functionary and former legislator Ved Mahajan said. Accordingly, he said, a letter was sent to the deputy commissioner, Srinagar, to seek his permission for a deputation of Jammu-based leaders, including former legislators, to visit Mufti on October 30.

Mufti, along with other prominent mainstream leaders in the Valley, has been under detention since August 5 when the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories. Mahajan, who was authorized to seek the formal permission from the authorities, said the composition of the delegation would be decided only after the permission is granted.

On October 6, the PDP announced that it had got permission from Governor Satya Pal Malik to visit Mufti, but within hours deferred the visit after several senior leaders came out in open and challenged the authority of those who had sought the permission from the administration at that time. They attacked Mahajan, who was at the forefront at that time as well, for "sidelining" them while taking such an important decision.

They also accused Mahajan and others of following the footsteps of the National Conference, a delegation of which had visited Srinagar and met detained party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on the same day -- October 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Getty Fire: Mandatory evacuations ordered; evacuation center opened

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Campaign for new Brexit referendum in disarray after officials sacked

The campaign in Britain for a new Brexit referendum has lurched into crisis after two of the most senior figures in the movement were forced out in a power struggle and some staff staged a walkout in protest. The idea of a second referendum...

Thai police arrest Australian Hell's Angel on drug charges

Thai police said Monday they have arrested an Australian Hells Angels gang member who is wanted on drug charges in Western Australia. Police say they arrested Luke Anderson on Thursday after meeting with Australian Embassy officials on the ...

CORRECTED-New tuberculosis treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040

A newly-approved three-drug treatment for tuberculosis will be available in 150 countries including India and South Africa, priced at 1,040 for a complete regimen, more than twice the cost proposed in the past by advocacy groups for other t...

Friends then made fun of wushu, parents now enquiring about it: world champion Praveen

Taking up a sport that was at first ridiculed by his friends, Praveens historic gold at the recent World Championship ended up bringing parents and kids closer to wushu. Going off to sleep every night with thoughts of winning only the gold ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019