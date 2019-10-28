Trump says U.S. will cooperate with 'like-minded' nations on 5G networks
U.S. President Donald Trump said in a letter Monday the United States plans to cooperate with "like-minded nations" to promote security in next-generation 5G networks.
In a letter to delegates at the 2019 World Radiocommunication Conference in Egypt, Trump said the U.S. intended "to deploy 5G services rapidly" and was "in opposition to those who would use 5G as a tool to expand control of their own citizen and to sow discord among nations."
The United States has been pressing nations not to grant China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to future 5G networks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
