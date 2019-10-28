International Development News
Development News Edition

Haryana CM, Dy CM both promise to give state a 'stable, honest' govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 22:39 IST
Haryana CM, Dy CM both promise to give state a 'stable, honest' govt
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala both on Monday said the BJP-JJP alliance will provide a "stable and honest" government to the state and work for the welfare of all sections of the society. "We will provide a stable government. We will stick to our agenda, which is to give a clean and transparent regime," Khattar told reporters in Karnal.

On the BJP falling short of a simple majority and having to secure support of its bitter pre-poll opponent JJP to form the government, Khattar said, "Let bygones be bygones, we have to think ahead and give a stable government". Khattar and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala were sworn in respectively as the state's chief Minister and the deputy chief minister on Sunday.

The other ministers will be sworn in the next few days, said Khattar. He also said a coordination committee will be formed to ensure smooth working of ties between the two allies.

Khattar reached Delhi on Monday to consult with his party's senior leaders to finalise the names of other ministers, said sources. The frontrunners for ministerial berths include Anil Vij, Kanwar Pal, Banwari Lal, Seema Trikha, Mahipal Dhanda, Deepak Mangla and Ganshyam Saraf from the saffron camp, Ram Kumar Gautam and Ishwar Singh or Anoop Dhanak from the JJP, and Ranjit Singh Chautala and Balraj Kundu from among the independent MLAs.

Talking to reporters in Karnal, Khattar said the first session of Haryana's new assembly will be convened next week for all the MLAs to take oath. Talking to reporters in Sirsa, Dushyant Chautala too echoed Khattar's statement and said the BJP-JJP combine will provide a stable government.

"We will provide a stable, honest and transparent administration, which will work for the welfare of all sections," said the 31-year-old leader of Jannayak Janta Party, who was sworn in as deputy chief minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government on Sunday. Khattar took oath as state's chief minister for the second time on Sunday with Dushyant Chautala, a great grandson of former deputy prime minister, late Devi Lal, being sworn-in as his deputy as the BJP formed government with the JJP's help.

Seven independents are also supporting the government. Talking to reporters in Sirsa where he had a meeting of his party workers and supporters, Dushyant Chautala said Devi Lal dedicated his life for improving the condition of the weaker sections of the society and the present dispensation will strive to follow the path shown by him.

The BJP, which fell short of six seats from the majority mark in the assembly elections, on Friday sealed a deal with the Dushyant-led JJP to form the government in Haryana. In the 90-member assembly, the BJP had won 40, JJP 10, Congress three, INLD and the Haryana Lokhit Party one each, while seven independents had also won.

Replying to a question, Dushyant Chautala hit out at the main opposition Congress for questioning his decision to extend support to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. "We neither sought votes for the BJP nor for the Congress. People gave 18.60 lakh votes in JJP's favour and we won ten seats. And we have decided to provide a stable government (by going with the BJP)," he said.

"Did we seek votes in the favour of those who are saying 'vote kisko, support kisko'?" asked the deputy chief minister, hitting out at former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda who has accused the JJP of betraying the people's mandate by going with the BJP. "People have not forgotten how CLU (change-of-land-use) gangs used to be active during their time, how 63,000 acres of farmers' land were taken away for peanuts," he said, attacking Congress.

His father Ajay Chautala said, "Should we have shaken hands with the Congress, had we done so, Hooda would have felt good. For years, we have fought against the Congress. We cannot stand even close to the Congress, leave alone shaking hands with them". Dushyant's brother and senior JJP leader Digvijay Chautala also hit out at Hooda. "He is worried that he may have to go to jail (referring to the cases against him), which is why he is making such statements," he said.

"He is also questioning the timing of my father Ajay Singh's furlough," said Digvijay. Ajay Singh Chautala had got a two-week furlough and was released from Tihar Jail in Delhi on Diwali with the opposition questioning the timing that coincided with Dushyant's oath-taking function.

Ajay Chautala, however, told PTI that "a needless controversy" was being raked. "Furlough is my right and I had applied for it a month ago," said Ajay Chautala, who along with his MLA-wife Naina Chautala attended the oath taking ceremony here on Sunday.

On being pointed out that coalition governments in Haryana have not lasted for long in the past, Digvijay Chautala exuded confidence that it would last the full term. "The issues on which we have come together and if we work on those issues, we can be successful,"he said.

He said 75 per reservation in jobs to the state's youths and raising the old age pension to Rs 5,100 are the two key poll promises of his party, besides the issues related to farmers. He said his party has put before the BJP all its poll promises and told them that the JJP is committed to fulfil them.

On a question about his party's expansion plans, he said the JJP will work for its expansion in other states like Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Killing the leader may not be enough to stamp out Islamic State

The killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is of considerable importance, experts believe, but the underlying reasons for his jihadist groups existence remain and attacks in the Middle East and beyond are not likely to stop.Ba...

Jets QB Darnold (thumb) to play hurt, LB Mosley out 5-6 weeks

Quarterback Sam Darnold will play through a left thumb sprain likely to bother him the rest of the season and New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley could be done for the year with a groin injury. Darnold was injured Sunday in a loss t...

UPDATE 5-Thousands told to evacuate as Los Angeles wildfire spreads to more than 500 acres

Wind-whipped flames chased thousands of residents from some of Los Angeles wealthiest neighborhoods and threatened the famed Getty Center museum on Monday, the latest outbreak in a wildfire season that has triggered mass evacuations and pow...

UPDATE 2-New tuberculosis treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040

A newly approved three-drug treatment for tuberculosis will be available in 150 countries including India and South Africa, priced at 1,040 for a complete regimen, more than twice the cost proposed in the past by advocacy groups for other t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019