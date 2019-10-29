International Development News
Development News Edition

World News Roundup: Four killed in Iraq as protests persist; U.S. military envisions broad defense of Syrian oilfields

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 05:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 05:21 IST
World News Roundup: Four killed in Iraq as protests persist; U.S. military envisions broad defense of Syrian oilfields
Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

EU agrees Brexit delay as British parliament blocks December election

The European Union agreed to a Brexit delay of up to three months on Monday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would push on with his bid to end Britain's political paralysis with an election on Dec. 12. With the United Kingdom's scheduled Oct. 31 departure from the EU now virtually certain to be postponed, Brexit hangs in the balance, with British politicians still arguing over how, when or even whether the divorce should take place at all.

Saudi Arabia, U.S. to cooperate on security of global energy supply: Saudi press

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry met in Riyadh on Monday and will work together to ensure the security of global energy supply, Saudi state news agency SPA reported. The two discussed oil markets, the role of OPEC and oil-producing countries outside the organization in coordinating oil production, achieving stability in oil markets and threats against oil facilities in the Gulf, SPA said.

Turkey says Kurdish YPG has not fully withdrawn from Syria border area

Kurdish YPG forces have not fully withdrawn from a strip of northeastern Syria under a Russia-brokered accord that is about to expire, Turkey's foreign minister said on Monday, as Ankara prepared to discuss its next steps with Moscow. Turkey began a military offensive in northeastern Syria https://tmsnrt.rs/35ZoIro targeting the YPG forces on Oct. 9 after President Donald Trump pulled U.S. troops out of the area, setting off a regional power shift that analysts say benefits Moscow and Damascus.

Killing the leader may not be enough to stamp out Islamic State

The killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is of considerable importance, experts believe, but the underlying reasons for his jihadist group's existence remain and attacks in the Middle East and beyond are not likely to stop. Baghdadi's death at the hands of the United States is likely to cause Islamic State to splinter, leaving whoever emerges as its new leader with the task of pulling the ultra hardline group back together as a fighting force.

Four killed in Iraq as protests persist

Iraq declared a curfew in Baghdad on Monday as four people were killed and 277 injured in the fourth day of anti-government protests, and the coalition government's most powerful erstwhile supporter called for early elections. Baghdad's top military commander imposed the curfew from midnight (2100 GMT) until 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) effective "until further notice," state television said, but protesters in the capital's central Tahrir Square remained defiant.

'No negotiation': Bolivia opposition leader says strikers will not accept talks

Bolivian opposition leader Carlos Mesa on Monday ruled out any negotiations with President Evo Morales to end the South American country's political crisis, as strikes closed roads, schools and businesses around the nation. Bolivia has been convulsed by protests for more than a week after its electoral tribunal abruptly suspended publication of presidential election results, later announcing Morales had pulled off a razor-thin victory allowing him a fourth term.

Aiming at Olympic boom, Japan builds 'Ethnic Harmony' tribute to indigenous Ainu

On a wooded lake shore in northern Japan, the government is building a modernist shrine that has divided the indigenous Ainu community whose vanishing culture it was designed to celebrate. At a cost so far of $220 million, Japan's "Symbolic Space for Ethnic Harmony" is on track to open in time for the 2020 Olympics, part of a drive by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to draw millions of foreign visitors to Japan and to the northern city of Sapporo, where the Olympic marathon will be run.

Russia guarded over Baghdadi killing, world leaders say fight goes on

Russia offered guarded praise on Monday after President Donald Trump announced that U.S. forces had killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but world leaders warned that the fight against the militant group was not over yet. Trump said on Sunday that Baghdadi had died "whimpering and crying" in a raid by U.S. special forces in Syria, fulfilling his top national security goal.

U.S. military envisions broad defense of Syrian oilfields

The United States will repel any attempt to take Syria's oil fields away from U.S.-backed Syrian militia with "overwhelming force," whether the opponent is Islamic State or even forces backed by Russia or Syria, the Pentagon said on Monday. The U.S. military announced last week it was reinforcing its position in Syria with additional assets, including mechanized forces, to prevent oilfields from being taken over by remnants of the Islamic State militant group or others.

Son of founder of Brazil's Banco Safra leaves board; bank changes CEO

Alberto Safra, one of the sons of Lebanese-Brazilian billionaire banker Joseph Safra, has left Banco Safra SA's board of directors to work on another family project, the Brazilian lender said in a statement on Monday. Banco Safra also said in its statement that Chief Executive Officer Rossano Maranhao had left the bank. Late on Monday, the bank said Alberto Corsetti, a longtime Safra executive, would replace Maranhao.

Also Read: Boris Johnson hails great new Brexit deal, Northern Ireland party holds off on sign-off

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares reach 3-mth peak as risk embraced

Asian shares scaled a three-month high on Tuesday after Wall Street hit all-time peaks amid hopes of progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks and for another dose of policy stimulus from the Federal Reserve this week. Japans Nikkei led the way wit...

UPDATE 1-California regulator to investigate utilities' mass fire-prevention power outages

The California Public Utilities Commission on Monday said it would open a formal investigation into big power outages imposed by utilities this month in an effort to prevent wildfires as high winds heightened risks across the state. The inv...

FOREX-Trade optimism supports dollar vs yen; Fed awaited

Both the dollar and riskier Asian currencies held on to modest overnight gains on Tuesday, amid hopes for an easing in Sino-U.S. trade tensions and as investors waited for direction from this weeks Federal Reserve meeting.U.S. President Don...

UPDATE 1-Iraqi defence minister says missile fell near military base, no damage

Iraqi Defence Minister Najah al-Shammari said on Tuesday a missile fell near a military base hosting U.S. forces north of Baghdad but caused no damage.Shammari inspected the sprawling Taji base to see the security situation there, accompani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019