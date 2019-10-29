International Development News
Development News Edition

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 17:06 IST
Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN29 SAUDI-PM-LD BILATERALS

Top Saudi ministers call on PM Modi; discuss ways to deepen ties Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's top ministers called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday and discussed ways to further deepen bilateral ties in areas of energy, labour, agriculture and water technologies. By Zishan Haider

FGN31 US-BAGHDADI-LD DOG

Trump shares picture of US military dog injured during raid on Baghdadi after Pentagon says no Washington: US President Donald Trump has shared a picture of the "wonderful" service dog that was injured during the top secret raid to capture or kill Islamic State founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria, after top Pentagon officials declined to provide any details of the canine to "protect its identity". By Lalit K Jha

FGN28 PAK-SHARIF-HEALTH

Nawaz Sharif fighting for life: doctor Lahore: Nawaz Sharif is "fighting for life" after a drastic drop in his blood platelet count, a media report quoted his personal doctor as saying on Tuesday, days after Pakistan's former prime minster was rushed from prison to a hospital.

FGN24 US-BAGHDADI-LD BODY

Baghdadi's remains disposed of in accordance with SOP & law of armed conflict: Pentagon Washington: The remains of ISIS founder Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi were "disposed of appropriately" in accordance with the standard operating procedure and the law of armed conflict, according to the top US general. By Lalit K Jha

FGN17 PM-JORDAN

PM Modi meets Jordanian King Abdullah II Riyadh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met King Abdullah II of Jordan here and the two leaders exchanged views on working closely together to strengthen the bilateral ties in different sectors, specially in trade and investment. By Zishan Haider

FGN16 UK-LD BREXIT

Boris Johnson to make fourth bid to get Dec 12 snap poll through London: Embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a fourth bid to force an early snap poll on December 12 by tabling another bill in Parliament on Tuesday, a day after a similar attempt was rejected by MPs following the European Union's further extension to the Brexit deadline until January 31. By Aditi Khanna

PTI

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon announces F-35 jet prices for next three years

The Pentagon announced pricing details on Tuesday for its agreement with Lockheed Martin Co that lowers the cost of the F-35 jets it plans to purchase through 2022 by 12.7, which may encourage other nations to buy warplanes.Lockheed executi...

Chinese underground construction site collapses, killing 8

Beijing, Oct 29 AP An underground car park that was under construction in southwest China collapsed, killing eight people and injuring two others, official media said Tuesday. State broadcaster CCTV said the 10 people were trapped in the r...

PDP delegation denied permission to meet Mehbooba

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party PDP said on Tuesday that the administration had denied permission to its delegation to meet party president Mehbooba Mufti, currently under detention in Srinagar. On Monday, the PDP leadership ...

Competition Comm orders probe against MakeMyTrip-GoIbibo, OYO

The Competition Commission has ordered an investigation against online travel agents MakeMyTrip-GoIbibo and hospitality services provider OYO for alleged unfair business practices. Following a complaint from the Federation of Hotel Restaur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019