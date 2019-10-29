Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours
Top Saudi ministers call on PM Modi; discuss ways to deepen ties Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's top ministers called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday and discussed ways to further deepen bilateral ties in areas of energy, labour, agriculture and water technologies. By Zishan Haider
Trump shares picture of US military dog injured during raid on Baghdadi after Pentagon says no Washington: US President Donald Trump has shared a picture of the "wonderful" service dog that was injured during the top secret raid to capture or kill Islamic State founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria, after top Pentagon officials declined to provide any details of the canine to "protect its identity". By Lalit K Jha
Nawaz Sharif fighting for life: doctor Lahore: Nawaz Sharif is "fighting for life" after a drastic drop in his blood platelet count, a media report quoted his personal doctor as saying on Tuesday, days after Pakistan's former prime minster was rushed from prison to a hospital.
Baghdadi's remains disposed of in accordance with SOP & law of armed conflict: Pentagon Washington: The remains of ISIS founder Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi were "disposed of appropriately" in accordance with the standard operating procedure and the law of armed conflict, according to the top US general. By Lalit K Jha
PM Modi meets Jordanian King Abdullah II Riyadh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met King Abdullah II of Jordan here and the two leaders exchanged views on working closely together to strengthen the bilateral ties in different sectors, specially in trade and investment. By Zishan Haider
Boris Johnson to make fourth bid to get Dec 12 snap poll through London: Embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a fourth bid to force an early snap poll on December 12 by tabling another bill in Parliament on Tuesday, a day after a similar attempt was rejected by MPs following the European Union's further extension to the Brexit deadline until January 31. By Aditi Khanna
