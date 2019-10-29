International Development News
Development News Edition

Spain's Socialists continue to lose support - opinion polls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 20:40 IST
Spain's Socialists continue to lose support - opinion polls
Image Credit: Flickr

Support for Spain's ruling Socialist Party has dropped since an inconclusive election in April, according to a poll of polls published on Tuesday which suggested no party or bloc would win a working majority in parliamentary elections on Nov. 10. Spain has held three elections in four years but each produced minority or short-lived governments as political leaders struggled to adapt to the new parties that ended years of dominance by the conservative People's Party and Socialists.

The poll of polls published in El Pais newspaper suggests that the latest attempt to end the political stalemate with another election is unlikely to succeed. It put the Socialists of acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on 27%, down from 28.7% at the April election, while its main rival, the People's Party, would get 21.6% of the votes, up from the 17.1% they received last time around.

Most of the polls included by El Pais were carried out after protests erupted in Catalonia following the Oct. 14 sentencing of nine independence leaders to up to 13 years in prison. Various recent polls have indicated that support for the Socialists has declined since the sometimes violent protests while parties on the right calling for a stronger stance against separatism have received a boost.

Another poll published on Tuesday was at odds with recent surveys as it showed the Socialists would emerge the clear winner, with the potential to head a left-bloc majority that would not rely on regional separatists. However, the survey by Spain's state-run Centre for Sociological Studies (CIS) - the largest of its kind in Spain - was carried out before the sentencing of the independence leaders and subsequent unrest in Catalonia.

The CIS poll suggested the Socialists could win between 133 and 150 seats in the 350-seat Congress, while the People's Party would receive anywhere from 74 to 81 seats. While that would leave the Socialists short of the 176 seats needed for a majority, other left-wing, non-separatist parties, such as Unidas Podemos, would earn between 37 and 45 seats, according to the CIS poll.

Also Read: Spain court hands Catalan leaders up to 13 years jail for independence bid

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S., China have come to understanding on trade relationship direction -Kushner

The United States and China have come to an understanding on the direction of their trade relationship after a nearly 16-month trade war, White House adviser Jared Kushner said on Tuesday. Kushner, President Donald Trumps son-in-law, told a...

CORRECTED-Turkey will find out via joint patrols with Russia whether Kurdish forces withdrew - Erdogan aide

Turkey will establish through its joint patrols with Russia in northeast Syria whether the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia has withdrawn from the region, a top aide to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.Earlier, Russian Defence Minister Se...

Shakib made a mistake, BCB will stand by him: Bangladesh PM

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the countrys Cricket Board on Tuesday offered support to suspended all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, insisting that his failure to report corrupt approaches was a mistake from which he will learn and b...

IndiGo places order for 300 Airbus planes, to induct long range A321XLR aircraft

Placing one of the single largest aircraft orders, IndiGo will buy 300 Airbus 320 neo family planes as the budget carrier continues with its ambitious growth plans. While the price details were not disclosed, the order would be worth over U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019