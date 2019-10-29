International Development News
Development News Edition

British lawmakers stand in solidarity with Meghan Markle

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 22:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 22:42 IST
British lawmakers stand in solidarity with Meghan Markle
Image Credit:

Women lawmakers from across Britain's political spectrum have expressed solidarity with Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, in the stand she is taking against the media over stories about her character and family. Earlier this month, Markle began legal action against a newspaper in response to what the couple described as "bullying" by some sections of the British media. At the time, Harry said the way newspapers were treating his American-born wife was reminiscent of their approach to his mother, Princess Diana.

The couple, who have a five-month-old baby, spoke of the pressure of intense media attention in a recent documentary. Markle, a former actress, said British friends had warned her about tabloid newspapers when she had first met Harry.

"I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair, and that is the part that is really hard to reconcile," she said. Lawmaker Holly Lynch organized and published the letter, which was signed by 71 of her Member of Parliament (MP) colleagues.

"As women MPs of all political persuasions, we wanted to express our solidarity with you in taking a stand against the often distasteful and misleading nature of the stories printed in a number of our national newspapers concerning you, your character and your family," the letter said. "On occasions, stories and headlines have represented an invasion of your privacy and have sought to cast aspersions about your character without any good reason as far as we can see," they said.

Some of the coverage had "what could only be described as outdated, colonial undertones", which could not be allowed to go unchallenged, the lawmakers added. They said that although they had a very different role, they shared an understanding of the "abuse and intimidation" that were often used to disparage women in public office.

Markle has launched proceedings against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over the publication of a private letter that her lawyers said was unlawful and part of a "campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her." The Mail on Sunday has denied the accusation.

Also Read: Meghan Markle's awkward hug moment

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Al-Baghdadi's 'number one replacement' dead, announces Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the American military has terminated the likely successor of slain Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadis number one replacement ha...

Bank CEO held taking bribe

Krishna district Co-operative Central Bank Chief Executive Officer N Rangababu was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 on Tuesday evening, police said. According to the bureau ASP, S Sai...

UK parliament will not consider lower voting age, letting EU citizens vote - document

Britains parliament will not vote on allowing EU citizens to take part in parliamentary elections or lowering the voting age to 16, according to an official document showing the provisional selection of amendments on Tuesday. Parliament is ...

Telangana: 17-year-old battling cancer made police commissioner for a day

Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on Tuesday fulfilled the cherished wish of a 17-year-old battling blood cancer by making her Police Commissioner for a day. On Tuesday, A Ramya of Old Alwal, studying in Inter second year acted as the Commi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019