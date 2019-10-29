International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha: Shahuwadi MLA Kore extends support to BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 23:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 23:47 IST
Maha: Shahuwadi MLA Kore extends support to BJP
BJP Image Credit: ANI

Jan Surajya Shakti party leader and Shahuwadi MLA Vinay Kore on Tuesday announced support to the BJP in Maharashtra, where process for formation of the next government is not making headway following differences among ruling allies over the chief minister's post. Kore declared support to the BJP, locked in a bitter fight with ally Shiv Sena over sharing of power, after meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here.

Kore's outfit was part of the BJP-led NDA but he rebelled after the Shahuwadi seat in Kolhapur district was given to the Sena as part of the pre-poll arrangement. The Jan Surajya Shakti leader defeated Satyajit Babasaheb Patil Sarudkar of the Sena by over 27,000 votes in the October 21 Assembly polls.

Kore is president of Shree Warana Industrial and Educational Complex, Warananagar, and a former state minister of non-conventional energy and horticulture. The BJP won 105 seats in the Assembly polls, results of which were announced on October 24, and has been wooing the 13 Independents and MLAs from smaller parties to shore up its strength in the 288-member House.

The Sena, which has won 56 seats, is pushing for rotational chief ministership, an idea rejected by the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. concerned at "dangerous situation in northeast Syria" - envoy

The United States Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn voiced concern on Tuesday at what he said was the continuing dangerous situation in northeast Syria and urged all sides to work to stabilize the situation. We are concerned by the conti...

Congress workers habituated of taking out yatras in Rahul, Priyanka's name: G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State MoS for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Congress has become habituated of supporting and conducting Yatras in the name of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi and get dejected if they have to participate in proc...

UPDATE 5-Iraqi protesters pack Baghdad square, anti-government movement gains momentum

Tens of thousands of Iraqis protested in Baghdads central Tahrir Square on Tuesday for a fifth day, angered by reports of security forces killing demonstrators in the city of Kerbala and the prime ministers refusal to call early elections.I...

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart story – How media create rumors on ex-Twilight stars

The union of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in the real life and movies is always a big expectation for their global fans who have always liked their pair in the Twilight series.Recently, Robert Pattinson was questioned if having Kris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019