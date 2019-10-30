Iraq's shi'ite political leader says will work with al-Sadr on achieving interests of the people
Iraq's shi'ite political leader Hadi al-Amiri said on Tuesday that he would work with Populist Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on achieving the interests of the people and saving the country, state media reported.
Earlier Tuesday, Sadr had invited his biggest political rival, Amiri to work with him on ousting the country's prime minister as thousands of anti-government protesters took to the streets for a fifth day.
In a statement on Tuesday Sadr, who leads parliament's largest bloc, asked Amiri, leader of the second-largest, to help him introduce a vote of no confidence on Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.
