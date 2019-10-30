International Development News
Development News Edition

China 'supports' barring of Joshua Wong from Hong Kong election

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 12:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 12:44 IST
China 'supports' barring of Joshua Wong from Hong Kong election

Beijing, Oct 30 (AFP) Beijing expressed "approval and support" Wednesday for the disqualification of Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong from upcoming local elections, after months of protests in the semi-autonomous city. Wong, one of the most prominent figures in the otherwise leaderless movement, accused the Hong Kong government of "political screening" after an election officer ruled his nomination for the November poll invalid on Tuesday.

But a spokesman for China's top policy body on Hong Kong affairs said Wednesday that Wong had over many years "proclaimed the viewpoints of so-called 'self-determination' and 'Hong Kong independence' and publicly denied that Hong Kong is a part of China". During recent protests Wong "repeatedly grovelled to foreign powers for sympathy and begged for interference", Yang Guang, of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, said on the body's website Wednesday.

He "is one of the chief culprits challenging the red-line principle of 'one country, two systems'", Yang said. "We express approval and support of this decision."

The 22-year-old rose to prominence as the poster child of the huge pro-democracy "Umbrella Movement" of 2014 that failed to win any concessions from Beijing, and served time in jail for his role in those protests. Wong was the only candidate barred from standing in an election for district councils, which tackle regional issues. The election is the first to be held since the current anti-government protests started.

Wong accused the Hong Kong government on Tuesday of accepting "a political mission handed down from Beijing" by banning him from the polls. The Hong Kong election officer wrote in her reasoning that Wong's concept of self-determination does not rule out the independence of Hong Kong as an option, which she deemed inconsistent with the Basic Law, the city's mini-constitution.

Wong and his party, Demosisto, have denied supporting independence for the city. They say they advocate self-determination and a referendum for Hong Kong people to decide how they want to be governed.

Last year, Agnes Chow, another young pro-democracy leader from Wong's party, was barred from standing in by-elections because her party advocates self-determination for Hong Kong. (AFP) SCY SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks end lower as Sino-U.S. trade deal worries weigh

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Wednesday, as renewed worries over the prospects of a Sino-U.S. trade deal dampened sentiment.The Hang Seng index fell 0.4, to 26,667.71, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6, to 10,479.09.An interim t...

Retailer Next Plc drives FTSE lower; Fed meeting eyed

UK stocks inched lower on Wednesday led by a fall in the shares of retailer Next following its results, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson won approval from parliament on Tuesday for an early ballot aimed at breaking the Brexit deadlock.Bot...

Selena Gomez bursts into tears while sharing feelings about friendship with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez is blessed to have friends like Taylor Swift in her life as it has helped her to get through rough times. Recently, she burst into tears while talking about her new hit single, Lose You to Love Me sharing her feelings about her...

Actor-comic John Witherspoon dead at 77

John Witherspoon, the actor-comedian best known for the hit Friday franchise and The Wayan Brothers, has passed away. He was 77. According to Deadline, the actor died suddenly at his home on Tuesday, his family said.It is with deepest sorro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019