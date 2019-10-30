International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Bolivia Foreign Minister: OAS audit of October 20 election result will be "binding"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sucre
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 18:50 IST
UPDATE 1-Bolivia Foreign Minister: OAS audit of October 20 election result will be "binding"
Image Credit: Flickr

An Organisation of American States (OAS) audit of Bolivia's disputed election results will begin on Thursday and be binding for all parties, Foreign Minister Diego Pary said on Wednesday. The results of the Oct. 20 election handed a slim victory to President Evo Morales, a leftist seeking a fourth term, but his opponent Carlos Mesa and his supporters cried foul after a delay in publishing the voting scores.

Pary said that the report resulting from the review would be "binding" for all parties, who would sign an agreement to that effect on Wednesday. He said Bolivia had invited observers to the process from Spain, Mexico and Paraguay. He did not say when the audit report would be completed.

"This agreement will enter into force upon signature by the authorized representatives of the parties, remaining in force until the electoral audit process is concluded," he told reporters at the government headquarters in La Paz. Mesa said on Tuesday that he believed the OAS audit would demonstrate that the election was fraudulent "in a clear and unequivocal way".

A wave of protests has rocked Bolivia since the elections in which the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) unexpectedly suspended the publication of results of an electronic vote count, which eventually granted Morales a fourth term of five years.

Also Read: Bolivians pick between Evo Morales and change in tight vote

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders issued in Simi Valley

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in Californias Simi Valley in early morning hours on Wednesday due to a brush fire that started near the 118 Freeway and Madera Street. The northern border of the evacuation zone is Tierra Rejada...

AP govt decides to terminate pact with Singapore consortium on

AP govt decides to terminate pact with Singapore consortium on Amaravati Start-Up Area project Amaravati AP, Oct 30 PTI The Amaravati Start-Up Area Development Project has formally been scrapped with the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wedne...

Raj HC quashes cattle smuggling case against Pehlu Khan, his two sons and driver

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday quashed a case against Pehlu Khan, who was lynched by cow vigilantes in April 2017, his two sons and a truck driver for allegedly illegally transporting cows for slaughter. A single-judge bench of Justi...

Police find 12 migrants alive in refrigerated truck in Belgium

Belgian police found 12 migrants alive in a refrigerated truck at a motorway parking area in northern Belgium on Wednesday after the driver alerted authorities, a federal police spokeswoman said.The driver, who was transporting fruit and ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019