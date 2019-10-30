International Development News
Development News Edition

No question of supporting Sena for govt formation: Congress

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 20:12 IST
No question of supporting Sena for govt formation: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of aligning with the Shiv Sena in forming the next government in Maharashtra at a time when the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and the BJP are locked in a bitter tussle over sharing of power. Interestingly, former chief minister and senior leader Prithviraj Chavan had said that the Congress will "consider" any "concrete" proposal on government formation from the Sena.

Talking to reporters, AICC general secretary incharge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said there was no question of aligning with the Sena in government formation. "The mandate for the Congress is to function as an opposition party," he said.

The Congress won 44 seats in the 288-member House in the October 21 polls, results for which were announced on October 24. Kharge attended a meeting of senior Maharashtra leaders to discuss the results of the assembly elections. The leaders also discussed losses caused to farmers due to unseasonal rains.

Maharashtra unit Congress president Balasaheb Thorat blamed media for speculating on the party supporting the Sena. "There is no talk about any such possibility at the party level," he said.

Former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde said the Congress and Sena are ideologically different parties. Echoing Shinde, former CM Ashok Chavan termed the ongoing tussle between the BJP and the Sena for sharing of power as a "stunt".

The Congress also announced to launch statewide agitations between November 5 to 15 on "rising unemployment and the economic slowdown." "We will soon meet the governor regarding the assistance to be provided for farmers," said party leader Manikrao Thakre. The BJP and Sena are locked in a tug-of-war over the latter's demand for rotational chief ministership.

Though the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats, it lost 17 seats compared to the 2014 tally. The Sena emerged victorious on 56 seats compared to previous 63.

Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has been claiming that arrangement for the rotational post of the CM was agreed upon during a formula discussed by himself, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP chief Amit Shah ahead of the 2019 polls. However, Fadnavis rejected the claims that Sena was promised the post of the CM for equal period..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-Apple CEO's handling of trade war has helped buoy shares, investors say

When Apple Inc reports results on Wednesday, Wall Street expects flat fiscal fourth-quarter sales and lower full-year revenue compared with the prior year, mostly because of declining iPhone sales. Yet Apples stock price has hit all-time hi...

Pathologist says Epstein's injuries point to murder, not suicide

A forensic pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epsteins brother said Wednesday that evidence suggested the disgraced financier had not died by suicide in his jail cell but had been murdered. Michael Baden contradicted the official verdict of suici...

Delhi court dismisses Kejriwal's plea against summons for re-tweeting 'defamatory video'

A Sessions court here on Wednesday dismissed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals revision plea challenging a magistrate court order summoning him as an accused in a case for retweeting a video allegedly defamatory to the BJPs IT Cell. Add...

UPDATE 3-Chile cancels APEC trade meet, global climate summit as protests rage

Chile has withdrawn as host of an APEC trade summit in November where the United States and China had been expected to take major steps toward ending a 15-month-old trade war that has slowed world economic growth. Chilean President Sebastia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019