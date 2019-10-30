International Development News
Election code of conduct lifted in Maharashtra

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 21:33 IST
  • Created: 30-10-2019 21:33 IST
The code of conduct in force in Maharashtra in view of the October 21 assembly polls was lifted on Wednesday. The poll code came into force on September 21 after announcement of the election schedule in the state.

It was lifted after a notification of newly-elected MLAs was presented to the Maharashtra governor by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The code of conduct had brought restrictions on any policy decisions by the government that would influence voters.

The issuing of the notification on marks lifting of the election code of conduct, said an ECI official. The term of the current assembly in Maharashtra ends on November 9.

A brief session of the assembly is expected to be held next week for the new government to prove its majority, said the official..

