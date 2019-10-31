Chhagan Bhujbal admitted to hospital

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal was taken to a private hospital here on Thursday after he complained of high blood pressure and chest pain, a close aide of his said. He also had mild bleeding from the nose, said a doctor at the hospital.

"He complained of chest pain and high BP. He has been shifted to Jaslok Hospital for further treatment," Bhujbal's aide said. The 72-year-old NCP leader, a former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, recently won Assembly election from Yeola.

