Spain's far-right seen boosting score in Nov.10 election - poll
Spain's far-right Vox party could nearly double its score in a repeat parliamentary election on Nov.10, a tracking poll by Sigma Dos for El Mundo newspaper showed on Thursday.
Vox would get 44 seats in the 350-seat house, up from 24 in an April election that saw the party become the first sizeable far-right group in parliament since Spain's return to democracy.
The poll showed the ruling Socialists lead in voting intentions but with slightly fewer seats than in April's inconclusive election, while neither the left nor the right bloc would win enough seats for a majority on their own.
