PM Modi reviews Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade presented by police contingents

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today, administered the National Unity Day Pledge at Statue of Unity in Kevadia, on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. He also reviewed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade presented by various police contingents from all over the country.

Since 2014, 31st October has observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and people from all walks of life participate in the Run for Unity, across the country.

Flag bearers from all States and Gujarat Student Cadet Corps presented the drill on 'Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat' to the Prime Minister. Police forces including NSG, CISF, NDRF, CRPF, Gujarat Police and Jammu & Kashmir police presented separate demonstrations of their forces in front of the Prime Minister.

Later, Prime Minister inaugurated the Technology Demonstration Site in Kevadia. He visited the stalls by the police forces showcasing modern technologies on a variety of themes ranging from aviation security, modernization of police forces, etc.

