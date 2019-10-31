PM Modi reviews Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade presented by police contingents
Since 2014, 31st October has observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and people from all walks of life participate in the Run for Unity, across the country.
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today, administered the National Unity Day Pledge at Statue of Unity in Kevadia, on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. He also reviewed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade presented by various police contingents from all over the country.
Since 2014, 31st October has observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and people from all walks of life participate in the Run for Unity, across the country.
Flag bearers from all States and Gujarat Student Cadet Corps presented the drill on 'Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat' to the Prime Minister. Police forces including NSG, CISF, NDRF, CRPF, Gujarat Police and Jammu & Kashmir police presented separate demonstrations of their forces in front of the Prime Minister.
Later, Prime Minister inaugurated the Technology Demonstration Site in Kevadia. He visited the stalls by the police forces showcasing modern technologies on a variety of themes ranging from aviation security, modernization of police forces, etc.
(With Inputs from PIB)
ALSO READ
Athletics world body brings in new transgender rules
Japan PM visits storm-hit areas; royal parade may be delayed
Japan considers postponing new emperor's parade due to typhoon damage - NHK
Japan plans to postpone imperial parade over typhoon: media
Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Anup Kumar Singh is new NSG chief