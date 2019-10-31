International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK minister: all sides in Hong Kong must respect autonomy, rule of law

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 15:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 15:55 IST
UPDATE 1-UK minister: all sides in Hong Kong must respect autonomy, rule of law
Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong should seek ways to de-escalate tensions and find a political resolution to its crisis, Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday, calling on both protesters and authorities in the city to show restraint.

Hong Kong has slid into recession for the first time in a decade, partly because of increasingly violent anti-government protests that have been going on for five months and show no sign of abating. "There must be a meaningful dialogue between all parties, with a credible political track to protect the rights and freedoms set out in Hong Kong's Basic Law and the Sino-British Joint Declaration, which reflects and respects China's avowed 'One Country, Two Systems'," Raab said in a foreword to a report on Hong Kong.

"Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and rule of law is what guarantees its future prosperity and success. It is incumbent on all sides to respect it," Raab added. A former British colony, Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under the "One Country, Two Systems" formula which guarantees freedoms not seen in mainland China.

The protests rocking the city are partly driven by discontent over a perceived increase in interference from Beijing in the territory's affairs. The government in Beijing regards its dealings with Hong Kong as internal affairs and rejects criticism from abroad which it regards as interference.

As part of normal procedures, the British government presents to parliament every six months a report on the implementation of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration on the Question of Hong Kong. Although the latest report, issued on Thursday, covers only the first six months of this year, Raab's foreword addressed the events of the past five months, which he described as "one of the most turbulent times in Hong Kong's recent history".

"Protesters must end the violence. The police response must be proportionate in their handling of protesters and safeguard the right to peaceful protest," Raab said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

South Africa: Earthquake strikes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Nothing innovative about Odisha govt's 5T initiative: BJP MP

Former bureaucrat and BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Thursday criticised the Odisha government over its 5T initiative, contending that there was no need to create a separate power centre for the programme as it would undermine the efficiency o...

Adani Transmission bags two projects from REC in Gujarat

Adani Transmission on Thursday said it has bagged two contracts from REC Transmission Projects Company to develop transmission projects in Gujarat. The company has received letters of intent from RECTPCL to build, own, operate and maintain...

South Africa: Earthquake strikes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

A light earthquake shook parts of South Africa on Tuesday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. The tremors were also reportedly felt in cities like Durban and other cities of KwaZulu-Natal province.There are no immediate r...

Rohit says Delhi air no problem; Liton Das briefly wears mask at practice

The national capitals air quality is in the severe category right now but Indias stand-in captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday said he doesnt expect any pollution-related problem during the first T20 International against Bangladesh here on Nov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019