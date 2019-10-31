Eight Rajya Sabha panels reconstituted

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu reconstituted eight House committees on Thursday.

BJP's Prabhat Jha replaced his party colleague Narayan Lal Panchariya as chairman of the Ethics Committee.

Prasanna Acharya of the BJD was appointed in place of Prabhat Jha as chairman of the Petitions Committee.

