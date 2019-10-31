International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong accuses govt of 'snooping', urges SC to hold Centre accountable

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 18:44 IST
Cong accuses govt of 'snooping', urges SC to hold Centre accountable
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress alleged on Thursday that the Modi government has been "caught snooping" after WhatsApp said that journalists and human rights activists in India have been targets of surveillance, as it urged the Supreme Court to hold the Centre accountable over the issue. Facebook-owned WhatsApp said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli spyware Peagasus.

"Modi govt caught snooping! Appalling but not Surprising! After all, BJP Govt- 1. Fought against our right to privacy. 2. Set up a multi-crore Surveillance Structure until stopped by SC. SC must take immediate cognizance and issue notice to BJP government," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a series of tweets. "A government that spies on journalists/activists/Opposition leaders and treats its own citizens like criminals has lost the right to lead in our democracy. We urge the SC to take suo motu cognizance of these illegal activities and to hold this government to account," he said.

He also posted questions on Twitter for Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over the issue. "1. Which agency of GOI has purchased and deployed the Pegasus Surveillance Software? 2. Who -- PMO or NSA -- authorized the purchase? 3. What action do you intend on taking against the guilty?" he asked.

WhatsApp said it was suing NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance firm, that is reportedly behind the technology that helped unnamed entities' spies to hack into phones of roughly 1,400 users. These users span across four continents and included diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and senior government officials. However, it did not say on whose behest the phones of journalists and activists across the world were targeted.

Tagging a media report which claimed that 1.3 million Indian payment card details are up for sale on the dark web, Surjewala also alleged that "data theft and data fraud" has become the norm since Modi government came to power. "Is this why Modi ji calls Data the new Oil (for BJP Machine?). 1.3 million Indian Payment Card Details are up for sale on Dark Web putting the card holders vulnerable to yet another synchronised fraud," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Govt committed to protecting rights of privacy of citizens: MHA officials

The government is committed to protecting fundamental rights of citizens and reports of breach of peoples privacy are an attempt to malign India, Home Ministry officials said on Thursday in the wake of the WhatsApp snooping controversy. The...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. consumer spending rises moderately; inflation muted

U.S. consumer spending increased marginally in September while wages were unchanged, which could cast doubts on consumers ability to continue driving the economy amid a deepening slump in business investment.The report from the Commerce Dep...

Waiver of bid security positive for contractors: Icra

Waiver of earnest money deposit for highway projects in EPC mode comes as a relief for mid-sized highway players, ratings agency Icra said on Thursday. In place of bid security, the bidders are now required to sign a bid securing declaratio...

PM Modi interacts with officer trainees of 94th Civil Services Foundation Course in Kevadia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with 430 officer trainees of the 94th Civil Services Foundation Course here. The course was jointly organized by the Department of Personnel and Training, and the Lal Bahadur Shastri Natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019