International Development News
Development News Edition

Narayanasamy calls Kiran Bedi a demon

  • PTI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 20:41 IST
Narayanasamy calls Kiran Bedi a demon
Image Credit: Flickr

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy, who has been at loggerheads with the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on administrative issues, on Thursday said the Centre had posted a 'demon' here, as she has allegedly been impeding various welfare schemes. Addressing a meeting of the ruling Congress party on the occasion of the 35th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi here, the Chief Minister said, "We are putting in strenuous efforts to ameliorate a lot of the people through various welfare schemes." But the Centre has posted a `demon` here and she has been hindering the implementation of the schemes, he said.

Narayanasamy claimed the consecutive win of the Congress or its alliance partner the DMK in the polls held either to Parliament or to the Legislative Assembly (in the bypolls) showed that people had reposed faith in the Congress government. The Chief Minister took a strong exception to allow Members of the European Parliament to visit Jammu and Kashmir while denying and banning the visit by the political leaders from within the country.

"How can this irony be justified?" he asked and alleged that the NDA was only staging a drama by letting the European MPs visit the Kashmir valley. He said normalcy was not prevailing in Kashmir.

"The valley is in lockdown and there was a serious setback in the economic activities, and even schools remained closed in Jammu and Kashmir," he said. While there was such an embarrassing situation in the valley, the Centre was making tall claims that there was normality, he said.

Narayanasamy said the NDA government was adopting several 'anti-people' measures that were affecting the country`s economy and people`s welfare. He further said the NDA government had struck at the root of the people's well-being by adopting GST, demonetization and 'injurious' economic policies.

He said, "Industries were facing a crisis, the automobile sector was witnessing a shutdown, unemployment was on the rise and the agriculturists were in a critical condition."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Noida to get plastic bottle-crushing machines on Friday

Three plastic bottle-crushing machines will be installed in the city on Friday as part of efforts to ensure proper disposal of plastic waste, the Noida Authority has said. One machine each will be installed at the Noida Authority office in ...

UK parties kick off General Election campaign on what was to be Brexit Day

The UKs main political parties kicked off their campaign for the December 12 General Election on Thursday, which was the deadline for Britain to leave the European Union EU until an extension was agreed till January 31, 2020. British Prime ...

Training of first batch of 100 women personnel in military police to start later this year

The training of the first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police will start by year-end and four women instructors have been deployed for it, a senior Army official has said. Lt. Gen. Ashwani Kumar, the adjutant general in the I...

I drink coffee: Anushka Sharma rests 'vicious' reports in impassioned statement

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is married to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, on Thursday shut down media reports which claimed that members of the Indian cricket team selection committee fetched cups of tea for her during ICC World Cup 201...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019